FIVE superstar Barcelona signings to aid huge Xavi U-turn: Isak, Silva…

Back in January, Xavi Hernandez announced his resignation as Barcelona manager at the end of the season. With that, it felt like one last desperate attempt to preserve the club’s identity was fading away.

Failed transfers and the resulting financial problems have seen the club fall into an existential crisis over recent years, but Xavi’s presence at least showed a desire to keep to tradition.

His exit could mean a completely different approach from Joan Laporta; however, according to journalist Xavi Torres, the former midfielder has made a U-turn provided he is backed in the transfer market.

So, even with the dark financial cloud looming large over the Camp Nou, we’ve taken a look at five potential signings that could see Xavi extend his Barcelona stay…

Joao Cancelo

We’ll start with an obvious one. The Portugal fullback, 29, has been on loan from Manchester City, where his future looks non-existent after a falling out with manager Pep Guardiola. Cancelo remains one of Europe’s most effective and versatile players in his position in Europe, and having previously thrived under Guardiola, Xavi’s most successful manager at Barcelona, he is adept at playing the possession-based football that is demanded in Catalonia.

But it hasn’t been plain sailing for Cancelo since he was jettisoned from City. There was a season, and 21 appearances, for German giants Bayern Munich that didn’t convince them to sign him permanently, and last week alone showed the perilous position he finds himself with a rather demanding fanbase after he came in for heavy criticism for his performances in defeats to Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid.

There have been glimpses of his quality with two goals and three assists in 26 games. Surely there is more to come?

Alexander Isak

At the other end of the spectrum, Alexander Isak represents the sort of signing Barcelona could make if money weren’t an issue. Since it is, and a pretty big one at that, it stands to reason that a move for the Newcastle striker looks unlikely.

But The Sun have linked the Newcastle striker with a return to Spain, where he spent two mixed seasons with Real Sociedad before exploding on Tyneside. His 17 goals this season have come in just 1770 Premier League minutes, the best ratio in the division, and after his two goals in a 4-0 mauling of Tottenham last week, he has a strong case for being England’s most in-form striker.

Newcastle may be in a situation where they need to raise funds for Profit and Sustainability Rules, but it has been made clear internally that Isak is someone they are determined to keep.

With Robert Lewandowski turning 36 in the summer and Brazilian Victor Roque yet to find his feet, Barcelona could be in the market for a top striker this summer; a lot of things would need to happen for that man to be Isak, though.

Luis Diaz

Another key name linked this month is Liverpool winger Luis Diaz. The Colombian was said to have held talks with PSG according to The Telegraph, with the newspaper also naming Barcelona as an interested party.

This season has been Diaz’s most consistent and prolific in terms of games played and goal contributions, with 12 in 32 in the Premier League. With that in mind, his value will likely be at it’s highest since he moved to Anfield from FC Porto in January of 2022. His contract also runs until 2028, which will give Liverpool a strong negotiating position heading into the summer, too.

But if Barcelona can find the money for a major signing, they may hope to play on the uncertainty on the red half of Merseyside at the moment. With Jurgen Klopp’s departure looming ever larger, and reports from David Ornstein that Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim, whom many hoped would come in to replace the German, is not likely to do so, nobody knows what is next for Liverpool. It seems unlikely, but could Barcelona pounce on that lack of clarity?

Thiago Alcantara

Diaz’s Liverpool team-mate Thiago Alcantara, 33, would appear a much more viable option for Barcelona. He played alongside Xavi at Barcelona before joining Bayern Munich in 2012, and came through the club’s famed youth academy, La Masia. He is also, crucially, out of contract at Anfield this summer, and Mundo Deportivo are reporting that this is a deal that is likely to happen.

Thiago has been a fan favourite at Liverpool since joining the club from Bayern in 2020, but injuries have been a constant issue for him. He has not played more than 25 Premier League games in one of his four seasons at the club, and has made just one appearance this term.

Could a reunion at Barcelona reinvigorate Thiago and see that Xavi stays?

Bernardo Silva

Stories linking Bernardo Silva with a move to Barcelona have not really disappeared over the past two years or so. The rumour mill was sent into overdrive earlier this month when current loanee at the club, Joao Felix, Silva’s Portugal compatriot, admitted the Manchester City star is always asking him about the Catalan giants.

Stylistically, much like with Cancelo, the 29-year-old would be a superb fit at Barcelona. Having been at the Etihad Stadium since 2017 and won everything possible, it doesn’t seem beyond the realms of possibility that he follows Cancelo and Ilkay Gundogan to Barca in search of a new challenge, with the new contract he signed last year until 2026 reportedly including a £50m release clause.

