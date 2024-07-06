Five top Real Madrid stars to miss US tour but big names still confirmed

Kylian Mbappe will not be on Real's US tour but Luka Modric will be

Five top Real Madrid stars currently still excelling at Euro 2024 will be sidelined for the club’s upcoming high-profile tour of the United States.

It was recently confirmed that only Real Madrid players advancing to at least the semi-finals of either the European Championship or the Copa America will be excused from the upcoming tour.

That decision directly impacts several key players, including Luka Modric, who recently signed on for another year, and goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. They are both signed up for the trip.

However, Spain defender Dani Carvajal and France stars Ferland Mendy, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and new boy Kylian Mbappe will not be joining the squad for Madrid’s pre-season preparations.

DON’T MISS: Seven stars of the Spain Euro 2024 squad that could earn summer transfers

The reason the Real quintet will not be travelling simply boils down to a fatigue factor and wanting to keep the players fit going into the 2024/25 season.

Indeed, Mbappe cited exhaustion as he came off in the 105th minute of France’s quarter-final win over Portugal, despite being one of the designated penalty takers for the shootout the French eventually won.

For that reason, the newest Real superstar will forego the pre-season training under Antonio Pintus, focusing instead on recovery and readiness for the upcoming season.

Euro 2024, Copa America stars allowed time to rest

Among the French contingent, Camavinga and Mendy have seen limited playing time. Camavinga has started only one out of three matches he participated in, while Mendy has yet to feature on the field, even as a substitute.

Tchouameni, meanwhile, has appeared in four out of five matches for France in Germany, although he did miss the opener due to fitness concerns.

Meanwhile, Carvajal played a pivotal role in Spain’s impressive 2-1 victory over hosts Germany, despite receiving a late red card that will sideline him for the semi-finals.

The selective process by the Spanish giants aims to balance competitive obligations with player welfare, ensuring that those in need of rest and recuperation receive it fully.

The news, especially regarding Mbappe, will be hugely disappointing for US fans hoping to see the attacker make his debut for the club on American soil.

READ NEXT: Arsenal facing huge future showdown as Real Madrid prep early for stunning £100m raid