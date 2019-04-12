Five Tottenham stars missing for weekend; another key man doubtful

Five Tottenham players have been confirmed to miss Saturday’s home match against Huddersfield Town, while Dele Alli is very doubtful.

Harry Kane suffered an ankle ligament injury in the Champions League victory over Manchester City in midweek and joins Serge Aurier (hamstring), Eric Dier (hip flexor) and Erik Lamela (hamstring) on the sidelines for the game against the already relegated Terriers.

Striker Vincent Janssen, meanwhile, is undergoing rehab for an ankle problem but is expected to return to training next week.

England midfielder Dele Alli fractured his left hand during the victory over City and is set to be assessed to determine his availability for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

Kane’s absence will open the door for either Fernando Llorente or Lucas Moura, with Son Heung-Min likely to play as a central striker if Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino opts to go with the Brazilian.