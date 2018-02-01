Flanagan swaps Liverpool for Bolton in loan deal

Liverpool full-back Jon Flanagan will spend the rest of the season on loan at Championship side Bolton.

The 25-year-old has represented England and was in the provisional squad for the 2014 World Cup, having helped the Reds finish as Premier League runners-up.

Flanagan has failed to kick on and, having spent last season on loan at Burnley and made just one Liverpool appearance this term, made a deadline-day move to Bolton for the remainder of the campaign.

Earlier this month the full-back was ordered to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work and given a 12-month community order for slamming his girlfriend against a wall before kicking her.

Liverpool confirmed he would face internal disciplinary action after being sentenced for assault.

A spokesman added: “We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the player’s actions during the events that took place, resulting in this criminal conviction.

“It leaves his own reputation damaged and, through association, he has severely let down the club he had previously represented with distinction.

“We have expressed to him our disappointment and anger that he has failed to live up to the values of Liverpool Football Club, in this specific instance.”

