Fleetwood boss Joey Barton charged with actual bodily harm

Fleetwood manager Joey Barton has been charged with actual bodily harm following an alleged incident during a match at Barnsley in April.

Barton has “emphatically denied” accusations that he confronted Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel in the tunnel following the League One match.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “A man has been charged following an incident at Barnsley Football Club in April 2019.

“Joseph Barton, 36, of Fox Bank Close, Widnes, has been charged with actual bodily harm contrary to section 47 assault and has been bailed to appear before Barnsley Magistrates Court on Wednesday 9 October 2019.

“On Saturday 13 April 2019, a man was left with facial injuries after an incident in the club tunnel around 5pm, following the conclusion of Barnsley’s match against Fleetwood Town.”

The force launched an investigation into the alleged incident in which he is said to have confronted Stendel.

Barton was subsequently arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated offences.

Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow claimed in a tweet, which was subsequently deleted, that the incident had left Stendel with “blood pouring from his face”.

Barton issued a statement on Twitter in which he wrote: “I emphatically deny all the allegations made.”

Sky television footage showed police stepping in to stop Barton as he attempted to leave Oakwell shortly after the match.

Barnsley then lodged formal complaints with both the Football Association and the Football League regarding the Fleetwood manager’s conduct.

Stendel suffered damage to his two front teeth which required emergency dental treatment.