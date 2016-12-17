Fletcher on the spot to hand Wednesday controversial win

The rock-bottom Millers looked set to earn just their second away point of the season as they defended resolutely until a game dominated by referee Tim Robinson was decided by Steven Fletcher’s last-gasp spot-kick.

Fletcher converted after Richard Wood, who was sent off, was adjudged to have bundled over Lucas Joao.

It was cruel on Paul Warne’s side, especially as Robinson had earlier harshly ruled out a first-half goal by midfielder Tom Adeyemi for a foul that was anything but clear.

The win – a fourth in five games – moves Wednesday back into the top six, while caretaker Warne is almost certain to be handed the Millers reign until the end of the season early next week.

Given Rotherham’s shocking record on the road, there was little surprise to see Wednesday start on the front foot, but they struggled to create anything of note.

Joao blazed a half-chance over from eight yards and Tom Lees also headed over from a free-kick as they failed to make significant possession count.

In fact, it was Rotherham that began to create the best opportunities as a lifeless first half wore on.

Wood headed straight at Kieren Westwood from Joe Newell’s free-kick and Peter Odemwingie fired over from eight yards.

They then thought they had taken the lead on the stroke of half-time as Adeyemi headed in another Newell free-kick, but referee Robinson, who spent much of the first half with his whistle to his lips, blew for a foul.

It did not need much for the game to improve after the break, though, and Wednesday were denied an opener by some fine defending in the 52nd minute as Darnell Fisher superbly cleared off the line after Joao had worked an opening for himself.

That proved to be a flash in the pan in terms of entertainment, but it was Wednesday that were looking the more likely as Millers goalkeeper Lewis Price had to get down smartly to keep out his team-mate Joe Mattock’s defensive header, while Joao also tested Price’s handling.

Price again got down to easily save Steven Fletcher’s header as a stern Millers rearguard held firm and Wednesday began to run out of ideas.

They got their breakthrough with a moment of controversy, though, as early in four minutes of added time, Fletcher won it for the Owls when he converted from the spot.