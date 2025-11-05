Jurgen Klopp could replace Hansi Flick as manager of Barcelona, according to shock claims, and two trusted sources have weighed in on the likelihood of it happening.

Since leaving Liverpool and assuming his position as Head of Global Soccer with Red Bull, Klopp has shown no inclination to return to management.

However, aged just 58, there’ll always be rumours of a return and especially when vacancies open up at clubs the size of Barcelona.

Klopp has declared he’ll never manage another English side other than Liverpool. His connections to Borussia Dortmund may rule out Bayern Munich, thus leaving Spain’s big two, Real Madrid and Barcelona, as the only club sides that could feasibly tempt the German.

And according to shock new claims from Spanish outlet ABC, Hansi Flick is heading towards the exit door in Barcelona.

They suggested Flick is growing tired and disillusioned with an alleged lack of professionalism within his current squad.

A particular issue with Spanish superstar Lamine Yamal was cited in the piece, and it was even claimed Flick has privately informed those close to him he intends to step down when the 2025/26 season ends.

What’s more, speculative reports elsewhere have talked up the possibility of Klopp taking the reins if Flick leaves.

Two top sources weigh in

The first thing to note is ABC are a Madrid-based publication and as such, it comes as no surprise to see these kinds of articles that attempt to sow division and uncertainty amongst Real Madrid’s fiercest rival.

Secondly, Hansi Flick himself has responded to the rumours and the German did not mince his words.

After describing the stories as “bull***t”, Flick added: “I’m very happy in Barcelona. I really love this club and these players, I’m very happy at this club and in this city, I’ll give my best.”

And if there was any doubt as to whether Flick is simply putting a brave face on the situation in public, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg insisted Flick has “no intention” of leaving Barca.

“Despite other reports, top coach Hansi Flick has no intention of leaving FC Barcelona,” declared Plettenberg on X.

“Flick is totally happy at Barca and wants to continue his project.”

Latest Barcelona news – Shock raid on Arsenal…

In other news, Barcelona are spying a colossal raid on Arsenal for Gunners captain Martin Odegaard, it has sensationally been claimed.

Spanish outlet Fichajes suggest Barcelona have made Odegaard their ‘new surprise target’ for the 2026 summer transfer window.

Barcelona are allegedly considering a big-money move to make Odegaard their new No 10, despite the difficulty of such an operation.

The Norwegian is reportedly viewed as an upgrade on both Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo, and TEAMtalk has broken down whether this is a deal that could actually get done.