Real Madrid are expected to make some significant changes in the coming months, as they prepare for back-to-back seasons without LaLiga title success, but it looks like Florentino Perez will not be getting his hands on his ‘dream’ signing this summer.

The return of legendary midfielder Toni Kroos, in an as yet unconfirmed role within the club’s sporting structure, is edging towards completion.

It’s looking increasingly likely that Alvaro Arbeloa will be replaced, with the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Jose Mourinho and Unai Emery all in the running to be the next Real Madrid manager, to name but a few.

Perez targets sensational Real swoop for Juventus star

However, major reinforcements are also needed on the pitch and a report from Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, claims that Real president Perez sees Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz as his ‘dream player’ heading into the summer.

The 21-year-old attacker has emerged as one of the best attacking talents in Italian football, scoring 11 goals and chalking up 10 assists from 45 games in all competitions this term.

And with Juve in a battle to secure a Champions League spot for next season, the financial implications would have to be considered if they miss out – even when it comes to retaining a player they absolutely love.

The report states that Perez views the Turkey international as ‘one of his most desired players’ ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Quite where he would fit at Real remains to be seen, however, with Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr occupying similar positions, although that never used to bother the Spanish giants when it came to signing would-be Galacticos.

The big problem for Real is that Yildiz only signed a new contract with Juventus earlier this year, committing to the club until 2030.

With that being the case, it would take a ridiculous offer for Juventus to consider a player they consider untouchable, even if they miss out on the Champions League.

But if any club is willing to ask the question, it will be Real Madrid.

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Real Madrid reignite interest in Man City star

Real Madrid interest in Manchester City star Josko Gvardiol, who they have a ‘long-standing desire’ to sign, has re-emerged in his homeland.

Gvardiol has been sidelined since early January, missing City’s Carabao Cup final win over Arsenal, along with the Premier League title run-in.

While he’s missed half of the season, he’s still a big talking point, as Croatian outlet Sportske Novosti reports he’s on the shortlist of ‘almost all elite clubs’ but it’s Real who ‘stands out.’

Bernabeu legend Luka Modric is reported to have flagged up Gvardiol’s qualities while he was still bossing Real’s midfield alongside Toni Kroos, with the Spanish outfit currently in need of new defensive recruits ahead of the summer transfer window.

Veteran duo Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are both in their 30s, with Gvardiol viewed as a perfect signing to offset the loss of either, or both, players.

There’s an issue, though: City are not keen on selling.

Indeed, the Etihad outfit are said to have prepared a new contract worth ‘significantly more’ than his current one, and which would see him remain in Manchester until at least 2033.

That follows on from information received by TEAMtalk from sources in late 2025. We learned that Pep Guardiola was driving City towards an agreement with Gvardiol, who has largely played a left-back during his time at the club, but is expecting to evntually transition to a full-time central defensive role.

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