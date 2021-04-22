Florentino Perez uses ESL row to goad PL giants over Mbappe, Haaland

Florentino Perez has warned any Premier League side hoping to sign either Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe this summer to think again due to the imminent collapse of the European Super League.

Six Premier League teams followed six others across Europe on Sunday by announcing their bombshell intentions to form their own lucrative league. The move hit widespread condemnation from all corners of football, fans, pundits and governing bodies alike. As such, the plans came crashing down in a matter of hours on Tuesday, starting with Chelsea’s withdrawal.

Indeed, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool all followed suit.

The move has brought the clubs back onside with the Premier League, UEFA and the FA; the two former bodies threatened to expel the English teams from their competitions.

The fall-out from the saga shows no signs of abating, however.

Manchester United’s long-standing executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has announced his exit. In Gary Neville’s words, he wants the root of the problem – the Glazer family – removed. Jamie Carragher has been vocal, meanwhile, about FSG’s future at Liverpool.

Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Inter and Juventus are all reportedly preparing their exits from the ESL too. That has left one of the brain’s behind the plan – Real Madrid president Florentino Perez – as one of the last men standing.

But the Los Blancos chief is not willing to go quietly. Nor is he willing to let the apparent collapse of the ESL go without some choice words.

Perez has already stated his belief that the European Super League would have ‘saved football’.

And in regards to all six Premier League sides pulling out of the ESL, he’s goaded them by saying deals for the likes of Haaland and Mbappe simply can no longer happen.

Speaking to El Larguero, Perez stated: “In general, there will not be big transfers this summer.

“When money does not flow from the rich clubs to the poor clubs, everyone suffers.

“It’s impossible to make signings like Mbappe and Haaland, in general, not just for Real Madrid, without the Super League.”

Reports earlier this week claimed Mbappe has decided to quit PSG this summer and was already house-hunting in Madrid.