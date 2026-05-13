Jose Mourinho and Florentino Perez are in agreement that Manchester City midfielder Rodri is the key piece Real Madrid need to rebuild their midfield, as TEAMtalk can confrim the Portuguese coach has now agreed terms in principle to return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Sources have confirmed that Mourinho is on course for a sensational second spell in charge of Real Madrid after holding extensive talks with Perez throughout this month.

And one of the biggest discussion points between the pair has centred around the squad’s long-term structure – particularly in midfield.

We understand both Mourinho and Perez firmly believe Real never truly replaced the influence, control and leadership once provided by Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Rodri has emerged as a priority target some months ago, as TEAMtalk revealed, and it is a positive for the deal that Mourinho is on board with it.

Mourinho is understood to view the Man City star as the ideal figure to restore authority and balance in the middle of the pitch, while Perez equally sees the Spain international as the calibre of player capable of becoming the heartbeat of the next great Madrid side.

Sources state the pair are aligned in their belief that Rodri’s composure, tactical intelligence and winning mentality are exactly what the current squad lacks.

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Mourinho agrees three-year Real Madrid deal

The discussions surrounding Rodri formed part of much wider conversations between Mourinho and Perez over the club’s direction and dressing-room situation.

TEAMtalk understands Mourinho has now agreed a three-year contract in principle to return to Madrid, although an official announcement is not expected until after Benfica conclude their season against Estoril on Sunday.

The Portuguese coach has been in regular contact with Perez in recent weeks as Real assessed their managerial options following growing concerns over the direction of the squad under interim boss Alvaro Arbeloa.

Arbeloa was appointed at the turn of the year after replacing Xabi Alonso. While the club hierarchy remain appreciative of elements of his work, they ultimately concluded a more experienced figure was required moving forward.

A number of elite candidates were considered. TEAMtalk understands Jurgen Klopp, Zinedine Zidane and Didier Deschamps were all discussed internally and talks took place with multiple parties.

However, Mourinho quickly emerged as the preferred choice due to his experience, authority and confidence that he can restore professionalism and unity within the dressing room.

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Mourinho to insist on ‘discipline’ amid dressing room feud

As TEAMtalk revealed previously, Mourinho also discussed the recent training ground altercation between Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni directly with Perez during talks over the squad’s current issues.

Real Madrid have publicly insisted neither player’s future is under immediate threat because of the incident, but insiders acknowledge Mourinho will have significant influence over squad management and discipline moving forward.

TEAMtalk can also reveal Real have agreed Mourinho will be given greater involvement in player decisions than previous head coaches.

However, Perez and the club’s hierarchy will still retain overall control of recruitment strategy.

Those close to Mourinho insist he never demanded full control over transfers, despite the perception that often follows him.

Instead, sources state he simply wanted alignment with the club’s leadership over what is needed to move Real Madrid forward again.

And on that front, there appears to be complete agreement, particularly when it comes to Rodri.

Real Madrid believe the City midfielder possesses the experience, leadership and tactical qualities required to anchor the next phase of the project, while Mourinho sees him as the type of dominant midfield presence capable of transforming the entire team structure.

With Mourinho now agreeing terms in principle and preparations already advancing behind the scenes, Real Madrid are preparing for a dramatic new era – one that could also include a blockbuster move for one of the Premier League’s biggest stars.

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