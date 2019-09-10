Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly said that the club did not try to sign Paul Pogba or Neymar this summer because doing so would have represented an over-investment from his side.

Los Blancos spent over £200m this summer by bringing in the likes of Eden Hazard from Chelsea and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Luka Jovic, acquisitions it is hoped will help the team improve on their poor showing last term when they crashed out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage.

Real were also heavily linked with the signings of Manchester United midfielder Pogba and Paris Saint-Germain winger Neymar, but neither of the deals materialised before the transfer window closed.

According to Spanish news outlet Marca, Perez held a meeting on Monday with Madrid board members to discuss the failings of last season and his plans for the current campaign.

The club’s president is reported to have told his colleagues that Real didn’t need Pogba or Neymar, saying: “We have never invested so much in players even though we already had a great squad.”

Perez also reportedly claimed that United did not want to sell Pogba and that the speculation surrounding Neymar came from the media rather than his club.

Another report has claimed that Madrid will have to spend big if they want to sign Pogba in upcoming transfer windows.

One of United’s summer additions, meanwhile, winger Daniel James, has improved in two key areas, according to Wales coach Ryan Giggs.

