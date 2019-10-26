Flores explains why Watford are struggling to score after stalemate

Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores believes a lack of confidence is the reason behind the team’s poor decision-making.

The Hornets held Bournemouth to a 0-0 draw on Saturday, marking the third successive game in which they have shared the spoils with their opponents.

However, they remain rooted to the bottom of the table, having failed to score more than one goal in any game since Sanchez Flores’ first since returning, a 2-2 draw with Arsenal over a month ago.

Despite these attacking problems, the Spanish tactician is confident that their fortunes are about to turn around.

“We had our chances, we did not concede goals and we had a good team spirit and this is really good for the future,” he told Match of the Day.

“Defending well is a good base, but I can feel when we are on the opposition’s box the players are still a little bit nervous and they can sometimes take bad decisions.

“I think the first win is getting closer, the difference with the other teams is not so big and I’m really confident for the future.”