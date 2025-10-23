Xabi Alonso mentioned Florian Wirtz immediately after Real Madrid win – Liverpool fans will be delighted

Xabi Alonso has dropped a massive clue on whether Real Madrid will try to sign Florian Wirtz from Liverpool following the win against Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday by praising one of his own players.

Wirtz has made an underwhelming start to his Liverpool career since his move from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025. Although Wirtz gave two assists for Liverpool in their 5-1 hammering of Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday, no goals or assists in eight Premier League appearances so far this season suggest that he has a lot of work to do.

There have been sensational reports in the Real Madrid media that Los Blancos are keeping tabs on Wirtz.

Alonso worked with Wirtz at Bayer Leverkusen, and the former Liverpool midfielder has reportedly told his Madrid bosses to try to sign the playmaker in 2026 should he continue to struggle at Anfield – it is his ‘ultimate dream’.

That is as fanciful as it gets, as Liverpool will certainly not want to sell Wirtz anytime soon, especially after spending an initial £116million (€133.6m, $155m) on the attacking midfielder just a few months ago.

Alonso has dropped a massive clue on whether he wants Wirtz at Madrid by praising Arda Guler after the Spanish giants’ 1-0 win against Juventus at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League.

When asked about Guler after the Turkey international playmaker was named the Player of the Match, Alonso told Real Madrid’s official website: “Arda is in the process of improving every aspect of his game because he’s 20 years old and has made about 30 appearances for Madrid.

“At his age, with the quality he has, we have to support him. He can improve in his decision-making, the press so he doesn’t do too much, but he’s got so many positives: he brings clarity to the game, when he’s heavily involved, he brings a better dynamic to the collective play.

“Where does he play? That will depend on the demands of each game. I’m delighted with how he’s progressing, but we want more.

“He really enjoys playing football, and when he feels comfortable, he wants to get on the ball and be involved.

“Last year, I had Wirtz, and I get the same kind of feeling with Arda. He’s a wonderful player and he’s playing at an incredible level.

“When you see him start to enjoy himself, often what I have to say makes little difference.”

Arda Guler is the reason why Real Madrid do not need Florian Wirtz

Alonso’s praise for Guler and his comparison with Wirtz indicate that the Real Madrid manager does not need the Liverpool star.

While there is no doubt that Wirtz would enhance the quality of Madrid’s squad, there is no place for him in the Spanish and European giants’ starting line-up.

There was speculation in the summer of 2025 that Alonso wanted Madrid to sign Wirtz before he left Bayer for Liverpool, but that ship has sailed now.

Guler has been a revelation for Madrid under Alonso, and the Turkey international playmaker is still only 20 years of age.

🚨 Arda Guler vs Juventus: – 74 minutes

– 7 key passes

– 97% passing accuracy

– 6/6 long balls

– 100% successful dribbles

🚨 Arda Guler vs Juventus: – 74 minutes

– 7 key passes

– 97% passing accuracy

– 6/6 long balls

– 100% successful dribbles

– 10 ball recoveries WORLD CLASS @10ardaguler

The attacking midfielder has scored three goals and given five assists in 12 matches in all competitions for Madrid so far this season.

Guler said after the win against Juventus: “I’m feeling fantastic after that win, congratulations to my teammates, and thanks to the fans who come out to support us. We put on a decent performance and took all three points.

“I feel an important part of the team thanks to Xabi Alonso, who’s shown real faith in me. I try and give my very best. He asks me to control the tempo and to be creative, I played well today.”

