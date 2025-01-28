Real Madrid have made a decision on one of the best young playmakers in Europe who has been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool, with a report claiming that the defending Spanish and European champions are now looking at a cheaper alternative.

Madrid have one of the strongest teams in Europe and could win LaLiga and the Champions League this season. Los Blancos are at the top of the Spanish league table and could also progress to the Round of 16 in Europe’s premier club competition without going through the playoffs.

Despite Madrid having a very good attacking unit that includes Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, they are keen on adding Florian Wirtz to their squad.

Wirtz is one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe and has been in fine form for Bayer Leverkusen.

The 21-year-old Germany international playmaker has scored 14 goals and given 11 assists in 30 matches in all competitions this season.

Arsenal are among the clubs who have been linked with Wirtz, with a report in the English media on December 31 claiming that the Gunners will be in the market for the youngster “once the Germany attacker decides to leave”.

Wirtz is Bayer’s prized asset and the defending Bundesliga champions will not sell him for anything less than €120million (£100.7m / $125m), which, according to Defensa Central, is too much for Madrid.

That is the reason why Los Blancos are looking at alternatives, and one of them is AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, who will cost half of what Madrid will have to pay for Wirtz.

Reijnders is 26 now and is more versatile than Wirtz, with the Netherlands international able to play in defensive midfield as well as in a more attacking role.

READ MORE 🔴 Five reasons for Trent Alexander-Arnold to stay at Liverpool vs five reasons to leave for Real Madrid

Real Madrid stance on Wirtz a boost for Liverpool too

With Madrid looking at cheaper alternatives for Wirtz, Liverpool will feel more confident of getting a deal done for the playmaker.

There have been reports in the Spanish press that the Reds have already been in contact with the youngster’s entourage about a possible deal.

Manchester City and Chelsea are also keeping tabs on Wirtz, who is a regular for the Germany national team.

It remains to be seen if any of the Premier League clubs would be willing to pay £100m for the 21-year-old.

Latest Real Madrid news: Alexander-Arnold blow, Tonali interest

One of the players that Madrid have long wanted to sign is Trent Alexander-Arnold. The right-back is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

While Liverpool are trying to convince Alexander-Arnold to sign a new contract and extend his stay at Anfield, Madrid are keen on bringing him to the Santiago Bernabeu in the January transfer window or as a free agent in the summer of 2025.

With Madrid having injury problems at right-back, head coach Carlo Ancelotti would love to sign Alexander-Arnold now.

However, with Liverpool adamant that they will not sell the England international in January and the player himself not pushing for a move in the middle of the season, Madrid are getting annoyed and have now made initial contact with Joshua Kimmich.

Kimmich, who can play as a right-back or midfielder, is out of contract at Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Another Premier League-based player that Madrid have been linked with is Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that the Spanish and European giants could make a move for the Italy international midfielder in the summer of 2025.

Di Marzio has suggested that defending Premier League champions Manchester City could try to sign Tonali too, adding that the midfielder will leave Newcastle at the end of the season.

Madrid are also looking at a Valencia centre-back for the long term. Yarek Gasiorowski has emerged as one of the best young players in La Liga this season, and Los Blancos are keen on a summer deal for him.

Reports have claimed that Arsenal are interested in Gasiorowski as well.

All 18 Champions League group stage matches will be shown on TNT at the same time in the biggest night of European football in the channel’s history.

It is the first time all 36 qualified teams will be shown on TV at the same time as TNT prepares for the final group stage game, where European heavyweights Manchester City and PSG risk losing out on the knockout stage.

Fans of Liverpool will be hoping to secure an eighth win out of eight, while Aston Villa take on Celtic in the Battle of Britain.

Viewers can watch every minute of every game on TNT Sports. You can get TNT Sports as an add on to your Amazon Prime subscription, or by buying a TNT Sports pass for £32.99. The pass will also allow you to watch the first knockout rounds in February.

The matches will be shown across four TV channels (TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 3, TNT Sports 4), plus six digital or red-button channels (TNT Sports 5 to 10), and TNT Sports Ultimate plus TNT Sports Box Office HD.

POLL: Which centre-back should Real Madrid sign in 2025?