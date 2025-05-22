Xabi Alonso has told Real Madrid president Florentino Perez why he wants to sign Florian Wirtz, according to a report, as Liverpool ramp up their own plans to bring the gifted Bayer Leverkusen playmaker to Anfield.

Former Liverpool midfielder Alonso is set to take charge of Madrid after leaving Leverkusen. Liverpool wanted the Spaniard to take over after Jurgen Klopp left, but the 43-year-old decided to stay put at the German club, but he has now decided to replace Carlo Ancelotti as Los Blancos boss.

Madrid have a deal in place to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer after the right-back decided to turn down the chance to extend his stay at Liverpool.

Los Blancos are keen on Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate as well, and now it has been claimed that the Spanish giants are planning to hand another blow to the Premier League champions.

Defensa Central has reported that Alonso has told Madrid president Perez that he wants to sign Wirtz.

The outgoing Bayer manager is keen on taking the Germany international attacking midfielder with him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

To convince Perez about signing Wirtz, Alonso has reportedly told him: “He is the best in his position, he gives us things we do not have. He can win the Ballon d’Or.”

This will come as a massive blow for Liverpool, who have made Wirtz their “absolute dream target for the number 10 role”, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg on X on May 21.

BILD journalist Christian Falk reported this week that Liverpool are actively trying to convince Wirtz to move to Anfield.

Falk reported on CF Bayern Insider: “Liverpool’s decision-makers, led by Michael Edwards, flew to Boston this week to meet Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, in order to approve the funds for the potential transfer.

“The meeting in the USA was called at short notice following the Wirtz family’s visit. The Liverpool bosses’ main aim is to snatch the midfielder away from FC Bayern.”

DON’T MISS 🌐 Top 10 most expensive Real Madrid signings of all time, with Ancelotti at the helm for four

Florian Wirtz stance on his future

Defensa Central is a Madrid-centric website, so some of their claims have to be taken with a pinch of salt.

However, Madrid’s interest in Wirtz has been verified by Sky Germany, who claimed that Los Blancos could make a move for the playmaker if they sell Rodrygo.

Arsenal are interested in signing Rodrygo in the summer transfer window, and Los Blancos could offload the Brazil international forward.

Wirtz, though, has not made a decision on his future.

Plettenberg noted in post on X on May 21: “UPDATE | Florian #Wirtz remains Liverpool’s absolute dream target for the number 10 role. #LFC are maintaining contact with the Wirtz family and Wirtz himself — as are FC Bayern.

“As of Wednesday afternoon, no official offers have been received by Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

“Stay or go? Internally, Wirtz still hasn’t informed Leverkusen of his decision. That’s exactly what everyone involved is currently waiting for.”

Wirtz scored 16 goals and gave 15 assists in 45 appearances for Bayer this season, and found the back of the net 18 times and provided 20 assists in 49 matches in the 2023-24 campaign.

Latest Real Madrid news: Midfielder raid, Hernandez stance

Madrid are ready to sign a Spain international midfielder that Arsenal have had their eyes on for a long time, according to a report.

It has been claimed that a Chelsea midfielder is 80% likely to join Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has revealed Theo Hernandez’s stance amid interest from Madrid.

POLL: Which Real Madrid player do you think has the highest transfer value?