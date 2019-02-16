Foden double helps Man City overcome a brilliant Newport effort

Newport’s plucky FA Cup run came to an end as two unfortunate mistakes from goalkeeper Joe Day put Manchester City on the way to a hard-fought 4-1 victory in the fifth round at Rodney Parade.

Pep Guardiola named a strong line-up but City’s vaunted attackers were frustrated by some resolute defending from their Sky Bet League Two opponents in the opening 45 minutes.

5 – @NewportCounty are only the fifth different team to stop Manchester City scoring in the first half of a game this season, after Lyon (x2), Chelsea, Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Undaunted. #NEWMCI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 16, 2019

Leroy Sane belatedly broke the deadlock after 51 minutes while Phil Foden struck either side of Padraig Amond pulling one back for Newport before Riyad Mahrez added gloss to the scoreline to put City into the quarter-finals.

After latching on to Gabriel Jesus’ pass on the left, Sane unleashed a shot that went straight at Day, who was struck flush in the face and left with a bloody nose before the ball trickled over the line in the 51st minute.

Day’s fortunes worsened 15 minutes from time as Foden’s low shot squeezed into the net despite the Newport goalkeeper getting a decent hand to the ball.

The home crowd were given something to cheer with two minutes remaining when Amond cheekily lobbed Ederson, but any thoughts of a grandstand finish were quashed when Foden fired into the top corner for his second moments later.

Mahrez then converted after being put through by John Stones to seal a win that looks more comfortable than it was at times.