Foden makes Man City vow after watching Sancho, Diaz leave

Phil Foden is determined to establish himself at Manchester City, having watched the likes of Jadon Sancho and Brahim Diaz quit the club.

The 18-year-old academy graduate, despite having been rated as the club’s most promising youngster for some time, is having to wait patiently for first-team openings in Pep Guardiola’s side.

Over the weekend Brahim Diaz followed the example of Jadon Sancho to become the latest highly-rated young player to leave City in search of opportunities elsewhere, joining Real Madrid in a deal potentially worth £22million.

Foden, who signed a new six-year contract last month, has no interest in taking that path.

“It’s up to them really,” said the midfielder after making his sixth start of the season – and scoring – in Sunday’s 7-0 thrashing of Rotherham in the FA Cup third round.

“They have gone their separate ways and everyone has their own plan in what they want to do, so fair play to them.

“Everyone is different, and I see myself playing here. It’s up to them, really. It shows the strength of the squad we have here, how good the players are. It is difficult to get in, but we all try our best.

“I just need to keep pushing, do my best in the games and take opportunities when they come.

“We’ve got the best set of players and the best staff so I’m in the right position. I’m learning off them every day, so I couldn’t be in a better place.

“It’s brilliant to play alongside players like Kevin De Bruyne. You just learn from the best.”

Diaz, 19, joined City at the age of 14 and was good friends with Foden.

“I’m sad to see him go but he wants opportunities, so good luck to him,” said Foden. “He will do well, I know it. I grew up with him and know his qualities. Maybe one day I’ll face him in the Champions League.”

