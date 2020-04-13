Haaland reveals why following Liverpool stars was ‘perfect move’ for him

Former Liverpool target Erling Haaland believes joining RB Salzburg in January 2019 was “a perfect move” at that stage of his career.

Haaland burst onto the scene in his native Norway with some thrilling performances for the country’s youth side, as well as his club outfit Molde.

The young forward moved to Salzburg in the winter of 2019 and quickly found his feet, using the final half of that season to settle before announcing himself on the world stage this season.

Haaland scored 28 goals in 22 games at the start of the campaign for the Austrian side, sparking a transfer battle between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United, while Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was also showing an interest in the forward.

Dortmund eventually won out and took the 19-year-old to Germany, where his remarkable trajectory has continued with 12 goals in just 11 matches for the Bundesliga giants.

Haaland himself believes the move to Salzburg, a platform both Sadio Mane and Naby Keita used before ending up at Liverpool, was vital.

“It was a perfect move,” he told FourFourTwo.

“In the first half of the year I trained a lot and didn’t play much, but then the summer arrived and I just didn’t look back.

“There was a new manager who helped me a lot: Jesse Marsch was fantastic to me.”

Haaland also paid tribute to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who he said “helped me a lot” during their spell together at Molde.

There has even been talk that United may renew their interest in the player, who is said to have a bargain £63million exit clause his contract, this summer.

However, Haaland has appeared to shoot down those rumours, adding in his interview with FourFourTwo: “I don’t talk about that; I can talk about me and my club.

“It’s always nice when clubs are interested. It means you’ve done something right.”

