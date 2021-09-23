Paulo Fonseca has revealed that he started pre-season plans at Tottenham before sporting director Fabio Paratici arrived and demanded a different style of play.

Speaking to Telegraph Sport, the Portuguese admitted that “the agreement was done” to take him to north London, with Fonseca in line to replace Jose Mourinho’s permanent successor, before Paratici stepped in to end the deal after admitting that he wanted a more defensive-minded coach in charge.

Nuno Espirito Santo was eventually appointed as the new Spurs boss, but he’s already been met with criticism over his pragmatic approach.

Fonseca insists his attacking instincts would have been perfect for Tottenham’s motto of ‘To Dare Is To Do’. However, he claims that he was doomed as soon as Paratici walked through the door.

Speaking to the Telegraph from his home in Kiev, Fonseca said: “The agreement was done. We were planning the pre-season and Tottenham wanted an offensive coach.

“It wasn’t announced but we planned pre-season players. But things changed when the new managing director arrived. We didn’t agree with some ideas and he preferred another coach.

“I have some principles. I wanted to be coach of the great teams but I want the right project and a club where the people believe in my ideas, my way to play, and this didn’t happen with the managing director.

Spurs' Tanguy Ndombele interesting Manchester United Manchester United reportedly view Tanguy Ndombele as a possible Paul Pogba replacement, as Spurs are dealt a blow in pursuit of Serie A forward.

“It’s what the chairman and the sporting director (Steve Hitchen) asked for. To build a team who can play attractive and offensive football and I was ready for that. I cannot be a different way.

“All my teams will have these intentions. In Rome or Shakhtar in the Champions League against the biggest teams, I’m not sending out my teams to defend near their own box.”

Where next for Raheem Sterling? Liverpool, Spurs, Barcelona…

Price slash on Tottenham star

Meanwhile, Tottenham will slash the asking price of a star who “needs to leave” in order to ensure suitors like Everton and Aston Villa aren’t dissuaded from pursuing a deal, according to an ex-Spurs player.

Nuno Espirito Santo was faced with an unenviable task upon taking the reins at Tottenham. Most clubs have the players who will be their starters in central midfield set in stone. However, the Portuguese manager was faced with a series of difficult decisions regarding his crop of stars.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is an obvious selection. However, whether to persevere with Tanguy Ndombele after his exit plea was not so straightforward. Indeed, bringing the best out of Ndombele has proven a difficult task for previous managers.

Oliver Skipp has featured regularly after impressing in pre-season, though his emergence has pushed Harry Winks down the pecking order.

The homegrown Spurs star, 25, was reportedly available for transfer this summer. But with a hefty £40m price tag, interested parties the likes of Everton and Aston Villa were dissuaded from bidding.

Winks has been afforded just 60 minutes in the league this season, and former Spurs stopper Paul Robinson believes it’s time he experienced a new challenge.

Winks needs regular football

But in order to do so, Tottenham must first slash their demands – something Robinson expects will happen.

“Winks needs a break,” said Robinson (via Football Insider). “He needs to go to a club week in, week out. If Nuno does not have him as a big part of his plans then he needs to leave and play regularly. Wherever that may be.

“He is a player that I rate very, very highly. I think he gets into most other Premier League teams.

“Winks is never injured, he is always available and is capable of producing seven, eight out of 10 performances on a weekly basis when he is given a run of games.

“Let’s be honest, £40million is a lot for a player that isn’t getting a game. A player is only worth what another club is willing to pay.

“I think that price tag will drop significantly because there was obviously no willing buyers at that price in the summer.”

READ MORE: Tottenham plans in tatters as Arsenal tempt Juventus with crafty swap deal