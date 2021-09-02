Liverpool defender did not look impressed as a fan interrupted his post-match interview following the Netherlands’ 1-1 draw with Norway, shoving the selfie-seeking supporter away so he could finish his chat.

Wednesday’s World Cup qualifier was heavily talked up, with Van Dijk going head-to-head with Erling Haaland. And it was the Borussia Dortmund frontman who struck first as he capitalised on some poor Dutch defending to give the hosts an early lead.

Davy Klaassen directed home Georginio Wijnaldum’s cross to equalise in the 36th minute. However, Haaland was unlucky not to score a winner for Norway when he hit the woodwork in the second half.

The result means Louis van Gaal’s side missed out on the chance to overtake Group G leaders Turkey. They drew 2-2 at home to Montenegro.

Van Dijk also appeared to have a dislocated finger put back in place shortly after half-time in an eventful evening for the Reds star.

And he clearly had little patience as an overzealous supporter ran onto the pitch. The fan then tried to disrupt his chat with Dutch television after the full-time whistle.

Van Dijk swats aside fan

The visibly annoyed Anfield ace pushed the intruder from the platform with a firm hand to the chest before coolly carrying on with the interview.

Van Dijk refusing to take a selfie so he can finish a interview 😂 pic.twitter.com/phgPiZqYkE — Samue (@SamueILFC) September 1, 2021

The Netherlands will look to get back to winning ways when they Montenegro in Eindhoven this weekend.

Fourth-placed Norway trail the Dutch only on goal difference and will look to ramp up the pressure on Van Gaal’s side with victory away to Latvia on Saturday evening.

As for Liverpool, they are next in action on Sunday September 12 when they head to Leeds United.

