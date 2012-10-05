Football League Hour: No Brum blues

On Thursdays between 7pm and 8pm Sky Sports News Radio is Football League Hour, when the big names from the Championship, League One and League Two discuss the big issues below the Premier League.

On this week’s show, Blues captain Caldwell, Bolton skipper Davies and Brentford goalkeeper Lee chat with presenter Mikey Burrows, who is joined in the studio by Scunthorpe midfielder Michael Collins and former Bradford striker Ian Ormondroyd.

Caldwell takes the opportunity to dismiss newspaper reports of dressing-room unrest at St Andrew’s. The Scot labels the stories “crazy” and “frustrating” and insists the squad is united, despite the “embarrassing” defeat at home to Barnsley almost a fortnight ago.

Caldwell also gives his thoughts on the departure of fellow Scot Steve Kean from Blackburn. Kean’s resignation surprised the studio guests, and Caldwell agrees, adding: “It seems very strange. He had done a tremendous job under extreme adversity.”

Away from the Championship, Iron man Collins gives Mikey an update on his comeback from injury, while he and Bees keeper Lee reflect on the latest from League One – a division which contains “no stand-out team”.

Regular guest, Aldershot veteran Guy Branston, is also on the show to speak about being on the wrong end of Torquay’s stunning second-half comeback in League Two on Tuesday night, while he and the rest of the guests reminisce about their repsective journies to becoming a pro, with Branston and Ormondroyd revealing the third member – a former England striker – of an unlikely boot-cleaning triangle at Leicester.

To close the show, Davies chats about Bolton’s start to the Championship season and becomes the latest man to take the quickfire challenge – can he get near Micky Adams at the top of the leaderboard?

You can listen to this week’s show here, and tune in to Sky Sports News Radio next Thursday at 7pm to for more chat with some of the biggest names from the Football League.