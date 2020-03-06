Man Utd will be beaten by Man City in the derby, Tottenham’s misery will go on at Burnley, while Liverpool will get back on track (just), according to this week’s Predictions.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

This time, solo artist Tom Gregory takes us on. Can the massive Blackpool supporter get the better of our man Marshy?

Last time out, DJ Joel Corry was in the hotseat. Both had a mixed bag, but Joel can hail his correct 1-1 draw call at Goodison, while Marshy may well crow after nailing Wolves’ 3-2 triumph at Tottenham!

Matchday 29

Liverpool v Bournemouth (12.30pm)

Tom: 3-1

Marshy: 1-0

Arsenal v West Ham

Tom: 2-0

Marshy: 1-2

Crystal Palace v Watford

Tom: 1-1

Marshy: 1-1

Sheffield United v Norwich

Tom: 2-0

Marshy: 2-1

Southampton v Newcastle

Tom: 2-0

Marshy: 1-0

Wolves v Brighton

Tom: 1-0

Marshy: 3-0

Burnley v Tottenham (5.30pm)

Tom: 1-2

Marshy: 2-1

Chelsea v Everton (Sunday, 2pm)

Tom: 2-1

Marshy: 1-1

Manchester United v Manchester City (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Tom: 1-1

Marshy: 1-2

Leicester v Aston Villa (Monday, 8pm)

Tom: 4-0

Marshy: 1-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Tom: I first started supporting Blackpool when I played for my local footie team. I think it was against Scunthorpe United, it was probably the worst game of football but I guess you don’t care at a young age! My favourite memory has to be Charlie Adam bending that free-kick in at Wembley to help us get into the Premier League!

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite 5 players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Tom: Charlie Adam, Keith Southern, Jimmy Armfield, Matt Phillips and Wes Hoolahan

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the rest of the season?

Tom: I think on paper, lots of quality in certain areas, but it’s not been the season we expected which would have been fighting in an around the play offs! We won’t go or up down so I’m trying to look to next season and write this one off…!

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Tom: I’ll probably get loads of stick from my mates for this one, but I always had a soft spot for Liverpool. Always had an amazing spirit and atmosphere which is something I always admire. The fans always seem to be able to suck the ball into the net, especially on big nights at home!

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as an artist at the moment?

Tom: My album will be coming in the fall, and for the time being lots of touring and festivals! I’ve also got my own tour coming up in April so it’s going to be a busy year! Hopefully it’s made better by a decent Euros for England..!