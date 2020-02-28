Predictions: Man Utd suffer at Everton; Spurs woe; City cup final romp

Man Utd will suffer a top-four setback at resurgent Everton, Tottenham can come unstuck against Wolves and Man City have been tipped to pummel Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup final in this week’s Predictions.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

This time, DJ Joel Corry is in the hotseat. Can the massive Arsenal supporter get the better of our man Marshy?

Last time out, West Ham fan and lead vocalist from Birthday Card, Josh, was in the hotseat – with both nailing quite a few satisfying results.

Matchday 28

Norwich v Leicester (Friday, 8pm)

Joel: 1-2

Marshy: 0-3

Brighton v Crystal Palace (12.30pm)

Joel: 1-1

Marshy: 2-1

Bournemouth v Chelsea

Joel: 1-3

Marshy: 0-2

Newcastle v Burnley

Joel: 1-0

Marshy: 0-2

West Ham v Southampton

Joel: 2-2

Marshy: 2-1

Watford v Liverpool (5.30pm)

Joel: 1-2

Marshy: 0-2

Everton v Man Utd (Sunday, 2pm)

Joel: 1-1

Marshy: 2-1

Tottenham v Wolves (Sunday, 4pm)

Joel: 1-1

Marshy: 2-3

Aston Villa v Man City (Carabao Cup final, Sunday, 4.30pm)

Joel: 0-5

Marshy: 1-3

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Joel: I have been an Arsenal all my life. My favorite memories were the trips to Highbury watching the Invincibles tearing teams apart. I remember bumping into Denis Berkamp at Waitrose and being totally star struck!

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite 5 players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Joel: Ian Wright, Dennis Berkamp, Patrick Vieira, Marc Overmars, Nicolas Anelka

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the rest of the season?

Joel: I feel more optimistic under Arteta, but still have major doubts with the current squad. I can’t see us achieving top four, so we need to win the Europa League this season. I am looking forward to the summer transfer window to see who the manager brings in and clears out.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Joel: I have to admit I have a soft spot for Manchester United. Randomly I gave Phil Jones some DJ lessons a few years ago, and since then have been to Old Trafford a few times. I am also a massive Cristiano Ronaldo fan, and loved watching him play with Rooney at United.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as an artist at the moment?

Joel: I am currently supporting Sigala on his UK & Ireland tour, is has been amazing! Next month I am super excited to join Jax Jones on his UK tour. I then have some big summer 2020 plans to reveal…exciting times ahead!