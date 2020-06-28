Liverpool will offer a long-serving defender as bait to sign a top Napoli star, while Chelsea are chasing deals for a goalkeeper and a defender, according to Sunday’s paper gossip.

KLOPP WANTS KALIDOU KOULIBALY IN LIVERPOOL DEFENCE

Liverpool will officially register their interest in Kalidou Koulibaly by launching a huge bid for the defender this week.

The Reds clinched their first league title in 30 years on Thursday courtesy of Manchester City’s defeat to Chelsea.

The title win comes after significant first-team investment in key areas, including the signing of Virgil van Dijk.

Their defence has shipped just 21 goals so far, making it by far the meanest in the Premier League.

But that’s not stopped Jurgen Klopp from wanting to strengthen his backline with the Mail on Sunday claiming an offer for Napoli star Koulibaly is imminent.

The Senegal defender is regarded as one of the world’s best and is valued at around £90m by the Serie A giants.

As per Tuttosport, Liverpool’s opening bid is likely to be far less, with an opening gambit of around £54m likely to be made.

The Reds will reportedly offer Napoli a ready-made-replacement in the shape of Dejan Lovren and hope that will be enough to clinch the deal.

Lovren has just a year left on his deal at Anfield and has made no secret of his wish to leave Liverpool to play more regular first-team football. Tuttosport believes a move to Napoli will prove a strong temptation for the 30-year-old.

Napoli,. meanwhile, have admitted that up to 30 per cent of their star players could leave ahead of next season.

AND MORE GOSSIP

Chelsea want Declan Rice to lead their defence next season – and are growing confident they will wrap up a deal to sign the West Ham star this summer. (The Sun on Sunday)

Arsenal are interested in Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai. The 19-year-old was first linked with the Gunners during the summer of 2019. (The Sun)

Champions Liverpool face being banned from playing their remaining home games at Anfield unless fans stop partying on the streets. (The Sun on Sunday)

Southampton are ready to use goalkeeper Fraser Forster to lure French midfielder Olivier Ntcham from Celtic. (The Sun on Sunday)

Liverpool will be able to parade their Premier League trophy at Anfield at the start of next season if talks between the Government and clubs progress and the country avoids a second spike. (Mail on Sunday)

Former Liverpool technical director Damien Comolli is heading an American consortium looking to buy a Premier League club. (Daily Star Sunday)

Bayer Leverkusen boss Peter Bosz is hopeful of keeping hold of Kai Havertz amid links to Chelsea but acknowledges he could depart. (Daily Star Sunday)

Pep Guardiola has again refused to commit his future to Manchester City but still appears unlikely to leave this summer. (Sunday Mirror)

Arsenal have no intention of selling young midfielder Matteo Guendouzi – and have reportedly told him as much. (Sunday Mirror)

Jack Grealish has taken a step nearer joining Manchester United after finding a house to buy in the North-West. (Sunday Express)

Chelsea are keen on signing Ajax and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana as a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga. (Sunday Express)