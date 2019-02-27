Football’s big fanbases and bank balances

From reactions on Twitter to posts and shares on other forms of social media to substantial status on the esteemed Forbes magazine list, football teams passively and proactively haggle for support by the numbers season in and season out.

The proof is almost always found in the digits, which of course can’t account for loyalty in heart.

A club can have a million fans, but very little heart, while another club can have a relatively small following with plenty of heart. That’s a subject for another time. For now, here’s the hard and fast facts.

Forbes for the win

Forbes had Manchester United at the helm of their list in 2018. The English Premier League club’s numbers are staggering these days, followed by those of second-placed Real Madrid and Barcelona in third place. United were also at the top in 2017, but not 2016, when Barcelona had the lead. Social media-wise, it’s worth noting that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has more than 30 million followers on Instagram – and would have lost a good few when he left United for LA Galaxy in the United States.

Roma run with the big boys

While Juventus is in ninth position, Roma is Italy’s other representative in Forbes’ top 20. They’re in 16th place, flanked by Schalke 04 of Germany and fellow Italians AC Milan. Then comes Inter Milan, England’s Leicester City and Napoli in 18th, 19th and 20th position, respectively. Lazio aren’t anywhere to be seen in the top 20, but that doesn’t take away from their fierce rivalry with Roma. The two Italian clubs enjoy their battle, especially when their Derby della Capitale gets underway this weekend.

‘We are ready for battle’

Roma midfielder Steven Nzonzi said it best recently:

There is a great atmosphere, like with all the derbies, but this one in particular. It will be important to win to make the fans happy. The away leg went well, but it was not easy and it will not be this time either. We are ready for battle,” he told Roma TV.

Money talks

Deloitte Football Money League rankings also provide some interesting reading. These rankings, too, are dominated by Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona, but down in 15th position is Roma. Deloitte deem Roma’s revenue to be 250 million euros – that’s more than Everton and West Ham United in the English Premier League. Roma’s sum, in fact, is just 50 million euros less than Brighton and Benfica combined. Go figure.

In previous years

The aforementioned euro numbers are for 2019. Back in 2018, Roma’ revenue was substantially lower at about 172 million euros. Their fanbase is evidently growing – and spending plenty of money as well.

Way back in 2006 – that’s more than a decade ago – Lazio were in Deloitte’s top 20. Their 83 million euro revenue was still nowhere close to the cash generated by Juventus, Roma and other Italian clubs then, though.

Finances count, of course, but it’s out on the field that the real results matter, leaving Saturday’s Derby della Capitale to decide once and for all… until next time.