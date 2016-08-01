For better or worse? Reviewing each PL side’s dealings so far

With the transfer window now into its final month, we assess each Premier League club’s business so far and what still needs to be done.

ARSENAL

INS: Granit Xhaka, Takuma Asano, Rob Holding

OUTS: Mikel Arteta, Mathieu Flamini, Tomas Rosicky, Isaac Hayden

WHAT’S STILL NEEDED? The Gunners are crying out for a world-class striker but Arsene Wenger will need to bite the bullet and spend big money to land that man. The injury absence of Per Mertesacker also means Arsenal will probably need a new centre half.

STRONGER OR WEAKER? Stronger – but only just. Granit Xhaka will give their midfield much-needed leadership and steel, but we can’t help but feel their lack of a goal threat will come back to haunt them again – unless they do something about it…..

BOURNEMOUTH

INS: Lys Mousset, Emerson Hyndman, Nathan Ake, Lewis Cook, Jordon Ibe, Brad Smith

OUTS: Lee Tomlin, Glenn Murray, Tommy Elphick, Jayden Stockley, Sylvain Distin, Stephane Zubar, Josh Carmichael, Josh Wakefield, Mason Walsh, Jon Muleba

WHAT’S STILL NEEDED? In a word: experience. Bournemouth finished last season with the second-worst goal difference in the league and while they have bought well in promising young talent, they could certainly benefit from an experienced hand in the centre of the park.

STRONGER OR WEAKER? Unchanged. Cook, Ibe and Smith all have great potential, but it’s largely untested at a top flight level.

BURNLEY



INS: Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Nick Pope

OUTS: Joey Barton, Matt Gilks, Luke Conlan

WHAT’S STILL NEEDED? More quality throughout. As ever, it’s a catch 22 situation with Burnley in the Premier League. Do they gamble on spending big – in relative terms – to survive, or can they make do with what they’ve got? Currently they don’t look strong enough to compete…..

STRONGER OR WEAKER? Weaker – simply by the fact they’re now competing at a higher level.

CHELSEA

INS: Michy Batshuayi, N’Golo Kante

OUTS: Stipe Perica, Nathan Ake, Nathan, Lewis Baker, Joao Rodriguez, Charly Musonda, Mitchell Beeney, Reece Mitchell, Marco Amelia, Tika Musonda, Kevin Wright

WHAT’S STILL NEEDED? Antonio Conte may need a new striker whether Diego Costa stays or not, while a new centre-half is needed, especially if the Blues are to play a three-man defensive system with attacking wing-backs.

STRONGER OR WEAKER? Stronger – the signing of Kante will beef up their central midfield, while Batshuayi will be an upgrade on Radamel Falcao and Alexandre Pato put together.

CRYSTAL PALACE

INS: Andros Townsend, Steve Mandanda, James Tomkins

OUTS: Dwight Gayle, David Gregory, Emmanuel Adebayor, Reise Allassani, Andreas Breimyr, Marouane Chamakh, Connor Dymond, Spencer Forte, Matthew George, David Gregory, Brede Hangeland, William Hoare, Christopher Kettings, Adrian Mariappa, Patrick McCarthy, Oliver Pain, Christian Scales

WHAT’S STILL NEEDED? Palace remain in the market for more goals having averaged just over a goal a game last season. They were in for Batshuayi before he went to Chelsea, so they could yet make a big splash for a centre forward.

STRONGER OR WEAKER? Weaker. Mandanda and Tomkins look good additions, and while Townsend is a talent, there are question marks – with Zaha and Bolasie already at the club – if they needed him. The loss of Gayle and Adebayor to their striking options, however, makes their attack look particularly threadbare.

EVERTON

INS: Maarten Stekelenburg

OUTS: Tim Howard, Aidan Graham, Tony Hibbert, Leon Osman, Steven Pienaar, Felipe Rohde, Jindrich Stanek, Jordan Thorniley

WHAT’S STILL NEEDED? Much of Everton’s business this summer will depend on the likely departure of John Stones and possibly Romelu Lukaku. Even if the big Belgian stays, the Toffees still need cover and competition for the former Chelsea man. A new No 1 goalkeeper to replace Tim Howard must also be on the agenda….

STRONGER OR WEAKER? Unchanged. They could probably manage without Stones, but the loss of Lukaku would hit them hard.

HULL



INS: Jonathan Edwards

OUTS: Max Clark, Ben Clappison

WHAT’S STILL NEEDED? Everything. It’s been a summer of major upheaval at Hull with manager Steve Bruce leaving and several first-team regulars being struck down by an injury crisis. As things stand, you massively fear for them…..

STRONGER OR WEAKER? Weaker – by a country mile. Hull need to act fast and decisively in the market this month to avoid what looks like being a long and painful campaign at the KC Stadium.

LEICESTER CITY

INS: Ron-Robert Zieler, Luis Hernandez, Nampalys Mendy, Ahmed Musa

OUTS: N’Golo Kante, Joe Dodoo, Andrej Kramaric, Jacob Blyth, Paul Konchesky, Kyle Bailey, Jack Barmby, Dean Hammond, Aaron Hassall, Michael Kelly, Keenan King, Jonathan Maddison, Harrison Panayiotou, Mark Schwarzer, Max Smith-Varnam, Ryan Watson

WHAT’S STILL NEEDED? European know-how! Although the defending champions will treat the Champions League as a bonus, they still lack plenty of experience on the big-game stage, as PSG exposed in Saturday’s friendly.

STRONGER OR WEAKER? Weaker. The Foxes will hope Mendy steps into the gaping hole left by Kante – but in truth, how do you replace the irreplaceable?! The signing of Musa strengthens their attacking options and they’ll need him to hit the ground running and take some of the heat off Jamie Vardy, who surely won’t be as good this time around….?

LIVERPOOL

INS: Sadio Mane, Loris Karius, Joel Matip, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ragnar Klavan, Alex Manninger

OUTS: Jordon Ibe, Joe Allen, Martin Skrtel, Jerome Sinclair, Jordan Rossiter, Joao Carlos Teixeira, Kolo Toure, Tom Brewitt, Daniel Cleary, William Marsh, Ryan McLaughlin, Alex O’Hanlon, Kristof Polgar, Jose Enrique, Samed Yesil

WHAT’S STILL NEEDED? A midfield general. Fans will hope that Emre Can continues to improve this season, but has Jordan Henderson ever truly ticked that box for the Reds – or maybe that’s where Wijnaldum may get regular game time? You could also argue the need for another top quality striker, but that appears unlikely now.

STRONGER OR WEAKER? Stronger. Mane and Wijnaldum are both likely an upgrade on Adam Lallana, while Karius – despite his injury – should prove an improvement on Simon Mignolet over the season. Matip and Klavan for Skrtel and Toure is tough to judge.

MANCHESTER CITY

INS: Ilkay Gundogan, Nolito, Aaron Mooy, Oleksandr Zinchenko

OUTS: Seko Fofane, Jack Byrne, Charlie Albinson, Martin Demichelis, Nathaniel Oseni, Sam Tattum, Richard Wright

WHAT’S STILL NEEDED? A centre-half and probably a new striker. Can City rely on the seemingly-always injured Vincent Kompany these days? His fitness is probably a bonus, not a guarantee these days for Pep, while Wilfried Bony has never cut it as a reliable understudy to Sergio Aguero.

STRONGER OR WEAKER? Stronger – but only just, and we’re expecting that to change in what should be a busy month for Guardiola. The squad still looks a long way from the levels you would expect of a team the Spaniard has so far managed. Gundogan, if he stays fit, is a quality addition.

MANCHESTER UNITED

INS: Eric Bailly, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan

OUTS: Ashley Fletcher, Oliver Rathbone, George Dorrington, Nick Powell, Victor Valdes

WHAT’S STILL NEEDED? In two words: Paul Pogba. But even after that, Man Utd still look as though they could do defensive improvements with question marks over who is their preferred right-back and whether they need more experience at centre-half.

STRONGER OR WEAKER? Undoubtedly stronger. Mourinho has already brought in three quality additions, and with a fourth in Pogba seemingly close, the Red Devils are among the most-improved squads already this summer.

MIDDLESBROUGH

INS: Viktor Fischer, Bernardo Espinosa, Marten de Roon, Jordan McGhee, Victor Valdes, Antonio Barragan, Alvaro Negredo, Brad Guzan

OUTS: Jonathan Burn, Rhys Williams, Luke Coddington, Jordan Jones, Jonathan Woodgate, Damia Abella, Andre Bennett

WHAT’S STILL NEEDED? More Premier League know-how. Boro have bought really well so far this summer, but there’s not an awful lot of top-flight English experience amongst their squad – and that could be an issue if they’re to see out games and hold on to valuable points.

STRONGER OR WEAKER? Undoubtedly stronger. Aitor Karanka and Steve Gibson deserves credit for seemingly ‘having a go’ this summer and strengthening accordingly. At the moment they look good enough to survive, but more is still needed.

SOUTHAMPTON

INS: Nathan Redmond, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

OUTS: Sadio Mane, Victor Wanyama, Graziano Pelle, Juanmi, Jason McCarthy, William Britt, Kelvin Davis, Gaston Ramirez

WHAT’S STILL NEEDED? A striker to replace the goals of Pelle, and a midfielder to replace the power and energy of Wanyama.

STRONGER OR WEAKER? Considerably weaker. The losses of Mane, Wanyama and Pelle have done little to subdue claims that Saints are a ‘selling club’, while Redmond – while a good addition – will do well to get near the 15 goals Mane netted last season. Claude Puel for Ronald Koeman also looks like it’s weakened their hand too.

STOKE CITY

INS: Ramadan Sobhi, Joe Allen

OUTS: Steven Sidwell, Yusuf Coban, Mark Waddington, Benjamin Barber, Edward Dryden, Bobby Moseley, Ryan O’Reilly, Peter Odemwingie, Petros Skapetis, Mason Watkins-Clark

WHAT’S STILL NEEDED? Stoke seem intent on bringing in a new, pacey striker with Saido Berahino reportedly close to signing. A new centre-back who has the same commanding presence as Ryan Shawcross would not go amiss, either.

STRONGER OR WEAKER? Stronger. But not by a huge amount. After a slow start to the window, Hughes has finally addressed two key areas with another alternative in the wide areas and a long-term heir to Whelan’s throne. Marko Arnautovic committing his future to the Potters was also key in Stoke’s quest to break into the Europa League spots.

SUNDERLAND

INS:

OUTS: Emanuele Giaccherini, Danny Graham, Martin Smith, Wes Brown, Steven Fletcher, Mikael Mandron, Liam Agnew, Steve Harper

WHAT’S STILL NEEDED? It would be quicker to say what isn’t needed! Sunderland will be the last club to make their first signing of the summer and with their squad looking incredibly thread-bare despite no key departures, Moyes already has a tough job on his hands.

STRONGER OR WEAKER? Weaker. By the simple fact that they have yet to add to a squad which was very close to being relegated last season. England’s prolonged pursuit of Sam Allardyce has really made it difficult for Sunderland to ensure a more stress-free campaign awaits.

SWANSEA CITY

INS: Leroy Fer, Mike van der Hoorn, Mark Birighitti

OUTS: Bafetimbi Gomis, Alberto Paloschi, Eder, Raheem Hanley, Kyle Bartley, Oliver Davies, Matt Grimes, Daniel Alfei, Kyle Copp, James Demetriou, Stephen Fallon, Alexander Gogic, Henry Jones, Lee Lucas, Gareth Owen

WHAT’S STILL NEEDED? First and foremost, an experienced striker – desperately. Many forwards have been linked with Swansea but they have yet to land one. If they fail to do so, Swansea could be in for a long, old slog this season.

STRONGER OR WEAKER? No change. However, they could become considerably weaker very quickly if the likes of Ashley Williams and Andre Ayew move on. They are two hugely important members of the Swansea squad and a last-minute scramble for replacements would leave the Swans struggling to stay afloat.

TOTTENHAM

INS: Victor Wanyama, Vincent Janssen

OUTS: Christopher Paul, Emmanuel Sonupe

WHAT’S STILL NEEDED? Tottenham boast one of the more settled squads in the Premier League but one player that could be of interest to Mauricio Pochettino is another attacking player who has the ability to reach double figures in the goal tally. Janssen could address that issue, but is he alone enough?

STRONGER OR WEAKER? Slightly stronger. Harry Kane finally looks like having the luxury of some support up front over the course of the season, while Wanyama will act as reinforced steel to what is already a strong defensive midfield.

WATFORD

INS: Jerome Sinclair, Christian Kabasele, Isaac Success, Juan Camilo Zuniga, Brice Dja Djedje

OUTS: Almen Abdi, Daniel Pudil, Miguel Layun, William Byers, Josh Doherty, Joel Ekstrand, Uche Ikpeazu, James Johnson, Javion Martin, Ayitey Mensah Jnr, Thomas Simpson, Mac Young

WHAT’S STILL NEEDED? The Hornets are crying out for one, maybe two, creative midfielders who can supply to likes of Troy Deeney and Odion Ighalo. If they can bring this type of player in before the window shuts then they will probably have enough to avoid a relegation dogfight after in 2017.

STRONGER OR WEAKER? Slightly weaker. The departure of Abdi is quite a big loss to Watford and a questionable one by the club, while their incomings are hardly ones that are going to make other Premier League clubs stand up and take notice.

WEST BROM

INS: Matt Phillips

OUTS: Callam Jones, Victor Anichebe, Samir Nabi, Stephane Sessegnon

WHAT’S STILL NEEDED? Even with the increasingly likely departure of Berahino, the Baggies do need another forward option to ensure that the bulk of the work is not left to Salomon Rondon. West Brom fans will probably want to see further injections of pace in the squad but we all know Tony Pulis values many other attributes more highly.

STRONGER OR WEAKER? Unchanged. West Brom are still solid, yet unspectacular. They really need to let Berahino continue his career elsewhere and could emerge stronger from it if the money is re-invested wisely.

WEST HAM



INS: Manuel Lanzini, Toni Martinez, Havard Nordtveit, Domingos Quina, Sofiane Feghouli, Gokhan Tore, Ashley Fletcher

OUTS: Stephen Hendrie, Elliot Lee, Antonio Brown, Alexander Chambers, Nathan Mavila, Lawrence Nasha, Martin O’Brien

WHAT’S STILL NEEDED? Not a day goes by without West Ham being linked with a striker but, with Aaron Cresswell ruled out for four months, a left-back is also now a top priority. Right-back Sam Byram playing there as cover is certainly not the answer to this particular problem.

STRONGER OR WEAKER? Slightly stronger. The Hammers were incredibly busy early on in the window with Feghouli set to be the pick of the bunch of the new recruits. They are not too far away from a more sustained attack on the top four in their new home but their two main weaknesses have to be addressed quickly or they face the threat of being left behind.