‘For sure’ – Romano confirms concrete Tottenham interest in superstar striker; price tag revealed

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed the fee Tottenham will have to pay to sign Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez in January.

Spurs have enjoyed a fantastic start to the season under Ange Postecoglou, winning seven and drawing two of their nine Premier League matches so far, leaving them top of the table.

Despite their early success, it’s no secret that Postecoglou is keen to add another quality striker to his squad in January to provide competition for Richarlison.

A number of high-profile names have been linked with Tottenham recently, including Brentford’s Ivan Toney, but it’s thought that Gimenez is the man at the top of Postecoglou’s shortlist.

Gimenez could be the ideal Harry Kane replacement Spurs have been looking for. The Mexico international signed for Feyenoord in the summer of 2022. Last season, he scored 15 goals in 32 league games, firing the Dutch club to the Eredivisie title.

The 22-year-old has been in even better form this term, netting 13 goals in just nine league appearances so far. Therefore, it’s no surprise to see Tottenham extremely keen on signing him.

Feyenoord will demand £39m for Gimenez

According to Romano, Tottenham are one of several clubs with a firm interest in Gimenez. Feyenoord certainly won’t let the Mexican goal machine leave on the cheap in January, however.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “We know very well that many top clubs around Europe are keeping an eye on the boy [Gimenez].

“From what I’m hearing, something around €45million (£39million) could be the right fee to make it happen.

“Let’s see if [it’s] in the January window or in the summer window. It depends on Feyenoord, more than on the player.

“The interest of many clubs is there. I think we saw Tottenham linked, because from what I’m told, Tottenham scouts have been following the player already last year.

“While they were following the [Feyenoord] manager [Arne Slot] they saw that Santi Gimenez is absolutely a very good striker.

“So Santi Gimenez for sure is a player who is interesting for Tottenham, but also for many other clubs around Europe, and this is why decisions will be made in the next months.

“But at the moment, no statement from people close to the player and the only person (handling his transfer business) is his father.”

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Tottenham do make a concrete offer for Gimenez in January, and whether it comes close to Feyenoord’s £39m valuation.

