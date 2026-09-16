Fabrizio Romano has revealed an update on Rio Ngumoha to Arsenal after TEAMtalk reported that he has an agreement with Liverpool.

Ngumoha has emerged as one of Europe’s best young wingers, and he shone for Liverpool on Tuesday night as they beat Tottenham 3-1 to advance in the Carabao Cup.

The 18-year-old was a shining light in a disappointing 2025/26 season for Liverpool, and he has attracted interest from elsewhere in the summer.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich tried and failed to sign Ngumoha after missing out on Anthony Gordon, and he is now being linked with a move to Arsenal.

The Gunners likely remain in the market for a new winger after missing out on Morgan Rogers, Vinicius Junior and Bradley Barcola in the summer.

However, we reported at the start of this month that Liverpool have reached an agreement with Ngumoha on a new contract, and Romano has said they have sent a “message” to potential suitors.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “In the summer, we had many rumours about Bayern Munich and more clubs, but the message from Liverpool was always the same: the player is not leaving, the player is not for sale and Liverpool trust Rio. Rio is Liverpool’s future.

“Liverpool never really considered anything, apart from appreciating the player, which is normal. Ngumoha is one of the best talents in his position around, so it is normal to have clubs looking at him.

“At the same time, the message from Liverpool was not for sale and no exit. There was not even a discussion or a negotiation.”

Fabrizio Romano reveals truth on Arsenal’s interest

On Arsenal, Romano said they “would be among the clubs interested” in signing Ngumoha if the door opened.

“Now there are rumours about Arsenal. Why are there rumours about Arsenal? Because Arsenal did not officially sign anyone to replace Martinelli,” he continued.

“They replaced Leandro Trossard with Christos Tzolis, then Martinelli left and Arsenal decided to stay with the team they have. But Arsenal always look at opportunities.

“If there is a chance to sign Rio Ngumoha in 2027, 2028 or whenever, for sure Arsenal would be among the clubs interested. And not only Arsenal. I am sure there will also be clubs from abroad.”

Romano added: “There will be strong interest in Rio Ngumoha. But at the moment, Liverpool want to keep the boy and Liverpool are discussing a new contract with Rio.

“There are conversations ongoing about the contract. Then you still need to get it done. You still need to give the guarantees the player wants and find the balance on every single point.

“So let’s follow the situation. But that is the status around Rio Ngumoha.”

READ NEXT: Carragher crowns the new Liverpool ‘cult hero’ who fixes big Iraola selection issue and who fans ‘love’