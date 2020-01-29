Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough and Stoke City have emerged as the frontrunners to secure the signing of Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland.

Shankland was originally a target of Forest but the Reds have since learned they are likely to fend off other clubs in the Championship for the striker’s signature.

The Scotsman is bang in-form this season for Dundee United netting an astonishing 28 goals in 29 outings – attracting a lot of attention from south of the border.

Shankland’s unbelievable goalscoring record has even seen him called up to the Scotland national side.

The 24-year-old is said to be wanted at the City Ground, as a much needed back-up for club top scorer Lewis Grabban.

Forest are also said to be close to signing the Strasbourg forward Nuno da Costa for €2m who is expected to have a medical at the club on Wednesday.

The Reds are on an incredible run in the Championship which has moved them to the fringe of the automatic promotion spots.

Speaking after Forest’s 1-0 Tuesday night win over promotion rivals Brentford, boss Sabri Lamouchi was certainly keeping his cards close to his chest on potential signings on Trentside.

“I never answer my phone during games, so I don’t know what’s happening,” said the Frenchman.

“I just want to congratulate my team and my players for what they have done until now. If someone comes, it’s a good surprise.

“I don’t want a bad surprise, I just want a good surprise.

“If I have a good surprise, we are happy. But this dressing room is just fantastic. We just need more quality to help us, nothing else.”

Forest will hope to get their business done soon, with Friday’s deadline day fast approaching.

Next up for the Reds is a trip to Birmingham, before Forest welcome fellow promotion candidates Leeds United to the City Ground.

Forest, and Lamouchi will hope to have at least one new striker before the next run of fixtures.