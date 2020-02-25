Forest boss Lamouchi has a plan to get Grabban back in the goals

Nottingham Forest coach Sabri Lamouchi has revealed his plan to get Lewis Grabban firing again with the striker currently five games without a goal.

Grabban drew a blank again as Forest drew 0-0 with QPR on Saturday, a result that saw them fall further behind Leeds United in the battle for the second automatic promotion space.

He has now gone over a month without scoring Championship goal, his last coming in the 1-1 draw with Reading at the City Ground on January 22.

That was his 16th goal of the campaign, which still has him joint third in the goalscoring charts with Jarrod Bowen, who has now moved to the Premier League, while Ollie Watkins and Aleksandar Mitrovic are the only players ahead of him with him 21 and 22 respectively.

It is an uncharacteristic run of form for the forward though, who is unlikely to play in Forest’s meeting with Cardiff City tonight due to a knee problem.

But a report in Nottinghamshire Live says that Lamouchi is confident the 32-year-old will be able to get back to his best sooner rather than later, while also stating he has the potential to be the leading striker in the division.

“I spoke with him and felt he was a little bit tired and worried about his knee, but he is very focused and very determined.” Lamouchi said.

“I am so surprised about the performances from Lewis – but not now; from the beginning of the season. He is working hard, he is always in sessions, he is positive with the group and he is very determined.

“He wants to do something for the club and probably for himself, because he can be the best striker in this league.

“He just needs to play simple.

“I ask him to play more simple than he is doing now – don’t try something very difficult. One touch or two touch, maximum.

“Give and move. Play simple inside the box, like you know, because you are a killer. You are our striker, and without you it is more difficult for us to score.”

Grabban is nine goals ahead of Forest’s next highest scorer Joe Lolley, who has nine, and 13 ahead of Sammy Ameobi who is next in the list with three.

The Reds have managed just six goals in as many games since his last goal, compared to 11 in the six directly before those.

It is an issue they will have to resolve soon otherwise they will risk falling out of the play-off places if results do not improve, with seventh placed Bristol City just three points behind.