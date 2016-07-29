Forest sign former QPR defender Traore

Nottingham Forest have signed former Arsenal and QPR defender Armand Traore on a three-year contract.

Traore, 26, was one of seven players released by QPR in June after he failed to make an appearance for the Londoners in the Championship last season.

Traore joined Arsenal from Monaco in 2005 and went on to make 34 appearances for Arsene Wenger’s side before heading out on loan spells to Portsmouth and Juventus.

He joined QPR for an undisclosed fee in August 2011 and made a total of 93 appearances, helping them win promotion back to the Premier League in 2014 by way of a play-off final win over Derby.

His signing comes on the same day that the Championship side announced the retirement of midfielder Andy Reid, at the age of 34.

Traore becomes the sixth summer addition made by new Forest boss Philippe Montanier.