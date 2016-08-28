Forest star snubs Prem interest to sign for Bundesliga new boys

Nottingham Forest teenager Oliver Burke has signed a five-year contract with Bundesliga new boys Red Bull Leipzig.

The day after scoring for Forest in a 3-1 win over Leeds, the 19-year-old was unveiled by Leipzig with the fee reported to be in the region of £13million.

“Oliver Burke is an outstanding talent, only 19 years old, with an awful lot of potential that has not been completed,” sporting director Ralf Rangnick told his club’s official website.

“He fits with the high pace and way of playing very well and will make his next sporting development step with us. This transfer is important, especially because several top clubs were interested.”

A product of Forest’s academy – which he joined aged 12 – Burke made his first-team debut in September 2014 before a loan spell with Bradford in 2015.

He won a place in Forest’s first team last season and earned a first Scotland cap – he was born in Kirkcaldy – against Denmark in March.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich were also linked with moves for the youngster, though he has decided that the Leipzig machine is the best place for his future.