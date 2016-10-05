Forget Barcelona & Real, Arsenal are my dream club – Lyon star

Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso claims his game is “well suited” to the Premier League after admitting he has ambitions of signing for Arsenal.

At the age of 22, Tolisso has already made 123 appearances for the Ligue 1 side, scoring 19 goals in that time, since making the first-team breakthrough in 2013.

This season, the player has upped his game further by scoring an impressive five goals in 10 games, leading to suggestions he could be a target for several of Europe’s bigger clubs.

But speaking about his future, Tolisso admits there’s only one club he dreams of playing for.

“Many clubs make me dream like Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and England with teams like Arsenal,” Tolisso said.

“I like the Premier League and I think I am well suited to it. It is the league that offers the most competition, it is the most open, the most hard-fought and the most spectacular.”

Tolisso on Napoli snub

The Frenchman rejected a move to Napoli in the summer and instead decided it was best for him to remain with the French giants.

“Once I finally said ‘no’ [to Napoli], my priority has been to a great season with OL,” Tolisso said. “I really made a choice of the heart, a sporting choice.

“I knew there were advantages to go there for OL, for me it is not about the money.”