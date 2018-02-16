Forget Barca & Real, Lovren is backing Liverpool for CL glory

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren insists there is no reason why the Reds cannot now win the Champions League.

If the Reds’ English record 23 goals in the group stages had not given their rivals in the competition fair warning then a 5-0 victory in Porto, against a team who had conceded just once in their previous matches and had won 13 of their last 15 games, underlined their threat.

Lovren is happy for the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid, Paris Sant-Germain and Barcelona to carry the favourites tag but believes Liverpool can also go all the way.

“Why not? Of course. Yes, if we are right and we do our job like we did and everyone defends well,” he said.

“It is good when they don’t talk about us. Maybe people would consider them to be the favourites – even better.

“We are the underdogs I would say. I love that when people think that about us.”

On the manner of victory, he added: “It was serious football and we showed we can manage the game from the first until the last minute.

“I think we learned from our mistakes. When you are 2-0, 3-0 up you think it is over but it is not and you still have a lot to play.

“We have so much quality so we can beat everyone if we are on our top level – as simple as that.”

