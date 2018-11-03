With Manchester United in the hunt for a new central defender in January, we explain why Jose Mourinho could do far worse than look at Bournemouth star Nathan Ake.

In a day and age where the world’s best defenders are commanding fees well in excess of £50million, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find bargains in the modern market.

Southampton’s determination to keep, before eventually relent, over Virgil van Dijk – to the tune of £75million, mind – has set the precedent going forwards. To put it in simple terms, if you want to sign a world class defender, then you’re going to have to pay the kind of fee previously associated with star attackers or midfielders.

Jose Mourinho’s need to sign a new centre-half has been extremely well documented and their failure to land one of the United’s boss’ targets in the summer could have point to some explanation as to why they have struggled defensively this season. Their record of having already conceded more Premier League goals than they had by February last season points to a problem that Mourinho, most probably, saw coming…

Given that knowledge, it’s no shock to see the United manager linked with huge January transfer splurges for the likes of Milan Skriniar, Alessio Romagnoli and perhaps – most costly of them all – Napoli powerhouse Kalidou Koulibaly.

One man who has been mentioned in passing as a Manchester United target is Bournemouth defender Ake.

The classy Dutch defender – another man along with Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Romelu Lukaku, seemingly discarded too soon by Chelsea – has gone about launching his career on the south coast in an effective manner.

Playing regularly, Ake has become a lynchpin of a Bournemouth side, who more than held their own against Manchester United on Saturday and proving their league position is absolutely no fluke.

The Cherries may have lost, but what a performance from @NathanAke 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Nb1XsUowXM — GAME (@FantastecGAME) November 3, 2018

And the player emphasised what a class act he has become with a stylish display against United at the Vitality on Saturday.

Ake was everywhere, winning headers in the air, making some timely tackles, reading the play well, bringing the ball out elegantly and, as all good defenders have to, putting his body on the line when required. The man of the match award he was granted by the BT Sport pundits was absolutely the right choice. It was a colossal display!

With international recognition following for Holland too – and alongside the world’s costliest defender in Van Dijk – it’s no surprise to see suitors growing for Ake.

If United had a passing interest before the match, it would not be a shock to see that increase on the back of this display.

At 23, Ake’s best is still yet to come and he certainly fits the age profile that United’s money men would be interested in. Signing 27-year-old Koulibaly – as good as he is – would be money United would unlikely ever see back.

Although Chelsea retain a buy-back clause for Ake – for once, some shrewd transfer business by the Blues – it would make sense if United try and bypass that by asking Bournemouth about a deal for the player now. With priorities elsewhere and a central defensive seemingly very reliable, you’d think re-signing Ake would not be in Chelsea’s thinking right now anyway…

With all due respect, Bournemouth won’t be able to keep hold of Ake forever. It’s probably something they secretly accept themselves. And a significant £40m plus offer for the player would surely be enough to tempt them to sell…?

Either way, Ake’s display on Saturday – inspite of their last-gasp defeat – showed why that, with or without Bournemouth, this is a defender heading right for the very top.

By James Marshment