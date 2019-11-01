Forget the apology, Xhaka could be done at Arsenal, pundit claims

Granit Xhaka’s apology to Arsenal supporters might not be enough to save his career at Arsenal, with pundit Charlie Nicolas suggesting he may never even play for the Gunners again.

The 27-year-old waved his arms, cupped his ears and told supporters to “f**k off” as they jeered him following his substitution during Sunday’s 2-2 draw at home to Crystal Palace.

Xhaka also batted away head coach Unai Emery’s attempted handshake and removed his Arsenal shirt before storming down the tunnel.

It was reported earlier this week the Gunners had offered the Swiss-Albanian counselling after becoming concerned about his welfare.

While on Thursday evening – five days after Sunday’s unsavoury events – Xhaka issued an apology, in which the midfielder admitted he had reached boiling point and threats against his family had tipped him over the edge.

However, Sky Sports pundit Xhaka isn’t sure it’ll be enough the skipper a reprieve.

“I don’t know if he’ll ever play again, if I’m being honest,” Nicolas said. “I could well be wrong, but if he does come back, he’ll have my support. He’ll get on with it because he’ll be representing the team. There will be some fans who will keep it going, because if they don’t like you, they just don’t like you.

READ MORE ~ Gladbach director explains why he’d not consider re-signing Xhaka

“If he’s still angry and if he’s still upset with the fans, and what his situation is, that can only grind away at him. He might feel that in time it’s right for him to move on.

“He’s 27, he’s been at the club a few years and it’s not been the most successful period. There’s been stress and strain, and he’s been very much a part of the major fabric of it.

“He might play in the Europa League next week against Vitoria, but I honestly don’t see him being that interested in playing, the way he feels at the moment.”

Having issued his apology, Xhaka concluded his statement by asking Arsenal supporters for his forgiveness and for his wish to move forward positively.

“My wish is that we get back to a place of mutual respect, remembering why we fell in love with this game in the first place.

“Let’s move forward positively together. Granit.”

Arsenal are back in action against Wolves on Sunday and it remains to be seen if Xhaka will be involved.