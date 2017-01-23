Forgotten Liverpool man tipped to make Hull City loan switch

Liverpool flop Lazar Markovic is set to end his loan spell at Sporting Lisbon and join Hull City on a deal until the end of the season.

The Serbian has been a huge disappointment during his six months in the Portuguese capital and the club are looking to bring an end to his arrangement early.

That could open the door to Hull, who, according to the Liverpool Echo, have already a deal in place to sign Markovic on loan until the end of the season and boost their relegation survival hopes.

Markovic cost the Reds £20million from Benfica in the summer of 2014 but has never come close to justified his huge price tag.

The player seemed set to get a chance to impress Jurgen Klopp during pre-season after spending last season with Fenerbahce, but failed to take his chance and was soon shipped out to Portugal.

But that move has also failed to bear fruit and the three parties are ‘locked in talks’ at ending the agreement early.

Hull boss Marco Silva is keen to secure the 22-year-old’s services on a temporary basis and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is happy to sanction that move. Talks are ongoing between the clubs over a potential deal.

There is no break clause in the agreement Liverpool struck with Sporting last August so it would require both clubs and the player to agree in order for the loan to be shelved.