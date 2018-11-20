Forgotten Liverpool star claims Klopp has a plan for him

Liverpool star Dominic Solanke is unconcerned by his lack of appearances under Jurgen Klopp and says he trusts the manager with his development.

The England frontman is behind the likes of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Daniel Sturridge in the pecking order at Anfield and has not featured on the Premier League bench at all this season.

Solanke won his first senior England cap under Gareth Southgate last November against Brazil but his progress could stall if he does not feature more often for the Reds soon.

However, Solanke believes that he will get a chance in the Liverpool first team and will just have to bid his time.

“Jurgen is a great manager and he knows what he is doing, especially when he is bringing people through,” Solanke said.

“You can see what he has done with Trent (Alexander-Arnold) and Joe (Gomez) at the moment and how far they have gone. They have been two vital players for us this season.

“I have known them for a few years now so I have seen them breakthrough and he definitely helped them.

“All the team are good (providing support and advice), really. Everyone has helped me. From the moment I got to Liverpool, they all made me feel welcome and I settled in quite quickly.

“Whenever they see someone they can give a hand to, they always will.

“It is always nice when you come away and get minutes, especially for your country. Of course, everyone wants to play for their clubs and when you have been away, you have got to go back and fight.

“But these little breaks are always good, especially if you are getting minutes.”

Meanwhile, the agent of French teenage sensation Jean-Clair Todibo has dropped a strong hint that the Toulouse midfielder could soon join Liverpool or Juventus. Read the full story here…