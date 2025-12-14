A Manchester City star who has swiftly been forgotten could “end up” at Tottenham, or one of a few other clubs “very quickly” if things go the right way, according to an insider.

Spurs might well be in the market for a new goalkeeper soon. Guglielmo Vicario has become increasingly shaky at the back, recently being at least partly to blame for two goals Tottenham have conceded.

The latest saw him pass to Archie Gray under pressure against Nottingham Forest, who was stripped of the ball, before it found its way to Morgan Gibbs-White and then into the net.

Vicario is reportedly a target for Inter Milan, who could see starting goalkeeper Yann Sommer leave at the end of his contract in the summer.

The potential availability of James Trafford, discarded by Manchester City when Gianluigi Donnarumma walked through the door, despite being a summer signing itself, could therefore be perfect.

On his potential January move, insider Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider: “I’m thinking more Villa, if [Emiliano] Martinez goes, and possibly Spurs. I think there’s going to be a demand for [Trafford].

“He’s a quality keeper and I think there are a few clubs that are still unhappy in that position. But certainly those are the sort of the three clubs I think, yeah, Newcastle, Villa, Spurs are where I think Trafford may end up.

“Obviously it’s very hard to think your number two to Donnarumma because you you’re not going to get much chance unless he gets injured. So I think he will make a move.

“I think that’s fair to him because he’s a quality young keeper. But I think those are the sort of target clubs I’d be thinking about, not just Newcastle. And we’ll see how that develops. But that could be something that could happen very quickly in January as well.”

Trafford a confirmed Tottenham target

TEAMtalk is aware that Tottenham are indeed plotting a move for Trafford.

They greenlit exploratory talks earlier in December and could therefore be one of the clubs with the best chance of landing the keeper.

A source told us that Tottenham is seen as one of the best destinations for Trafford’s next step.

They said: “James is a top talent ready to step up. He’s itching for minutes, and Spurs’ project aligns perfectly with his ambitions.”

Tottenham round-up: Vicario price revealed

Amid Inter’s interest in Spurs keeper Vicario, it’s revealed that he would love to return to Italy and specifically play for Inter.

What’s more, the Serie A giants are said to believe they can land the Italian stopper for £17.5million.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware Tottenham are increasingly tempted to cash in on attacker Brennan Johnson, with a couple of replacements in the sights.

Wide men Antoine Semenyo and Yan Diomande are both on the Spurs radar at the moment.