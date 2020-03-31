Manchester United’s reported hopes of signing Edinson Cavani on a free transfer this summer have seemingly been dashed after former Red Devils striker Diego Forlan tipped him for a surprise move.

Cavani, whose contract in the French capital is set to expire in the summer, has been heavily linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes in recent months.

United were credited with interest in January as they looked to fill the void left by Marcus Rashford’s back injury, the Red Devils eventually opting for Odion Ighalo on loan.

Atletico Madrid were also linked with a move and according to Spanish source AS, both clubs remain heavily invested in a move ahead of when the next transfer window opens.

And with Cavani, who earns €10million a season in France, likely to demand a similar wage from his next move, it appeared there was a straight battle on the cards between the two clubs between who signed the Uruguayan.

However, former Uruguay international Forlan, who scored 17 goals in 98 appearances for United across a three-season stint in the early 2000s, believes Cavani could be set to snub both and join Boca Juniors.

Last week, a report in Uruguayan outlet Ovación, as cited by Marca, said that the striker could be willing to return to South American football after 13 years in Europe.

That report cited Cavani as previously saying: “Boca It is a team that attracts me, they are a team who I like.”

And now discussing his compatriot’s future, Forlan admits there is a strong chance that’s where he will end up.

“I imagine the shirt of Boca’s, like River, is very heavy because they are so prestigious in South America, they always fight for the Argentine championship and the Libertadores,” Forlan told Radio AM 1030, via Ole.

“In the prime of their career it is more difficult for them (top players) to come to either due to the economic issue, because there is no comparison to what they earn in European football.

“But if you look at the professional side and not the economic side, it is a very big challenge and a tempting challenge.

“Cavani is a top player and I could see him there.”

Cavani boasts 200 goals in 300 appearances for PSG and is the top scorer in the club’s history.

