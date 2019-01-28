Form of three team-mates has £75m star fighting for Man Utd future

Romelu Lukaku is fighting for his Manchester United future due to the form of three of his team-mates, a report claims.

The £75m signing has found himself reduced to the bench in recent weeks, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tending to prefer Marcus Rashford as a centre forward.

Lukaku has not started any of the Red Devils’ last four league games and has seemingly been reduced to starts in cup matches.

The Daily Star claims that the Belgium international is scrapping for his future at the club due to Rashford’s form, as well as the upturn from Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez.

“Yes it is tough and intense – but in a good way. It’s all about the team” Lukaku said after the 3-1 win over Arsenal on Friday.

“We try to push each other to make sure we win because we know that we are still not in the greatest position in the league but we all want to be in the top positions. We want to win a trophy as well.

“The manager has done a great job so yes, credit to him but to the players as well and the team. Everyone wants to play for the team – it’s the team above everything.

“I have been in the game ten years and been in a lot of dressing rooms we have to be humble at times – we need a lot of communication and Ole does that well.

“Every manager has his own way of working Mourinho had a good way of working and so does Ole.”

Recent reports have hinted that United could look at bringing in Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi as a replacement for Lukaku.

