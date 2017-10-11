Former AC Milan star Kaka hints at retirement, coaching job

Former AC Milan star Ricardo Kaka has hinted that he is close to calling time on an illustrious playing career.

The 35-year-old enjoyed a golden spell with the Rossoneri between 2003-2009, winning the Ballon d’Or during that period as well as the Champions League.

Kaka joined MLS expansion team Orlando City in 2015, becoming the highest-paid player in MLS history in the process.

However, the former Brazil international has admitted it may soon be time to call it a day due to the effects playing has on his body.

He told Globo Esporte: “I finish playing a game and feel a lot of pain.

“My body starts to feel it, and it no longer brings me that much happiness, it takes a lot more to do the same job.

“Kids can play today and again tomorrow. I’m 35, I take longer to recover, it’s a different rhythm. You can feel when the time is coming.

“I would love to have a career like Zinedine Zidane. He stopped playing, took some time, realised he liked coaching and started working in the youth academy. I could follow a similar path.”