Former Ajax, Inter boss De Boer offered Palace hotseat – report

Crystal Palace have reportedly offered former Ajax and Inter Milan manager Frank De Boer the chance to take over at Selhurst Park.

De Boer has been out of a job since he was sacked by Inter Milan last year, and is believed to be one of a number of names interviewed by chairman Steve Parish.

The Daily Mirror are reporting that De Boer impressed at interview when outlining his ‘vision’ for the club, who finished 14th in the Premier League last time around.

The Eagles have been without a manager since Sam Allardyce surprisingly resigned on May 23, having helped guide the club to safety.

Palace were reportedly keen on appointing Marco Sliva before he elected to join Watford, and have also shown interest in Mauricio Pellegrino, who is now believed to be joining Southampton.

Palace are yet to make any additions to the squad this summer, withe the uncertainty over the managerial situation likely to have played a big part in their inactivity.