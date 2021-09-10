Former Arsenal defender ‘concerned’ by fan feeling that will only end badly

Mikael Silvestre has expressed his concern at the amount of calls for Mikel Arteta to be sacked so early into the season.

Silvestre joined Arsenal in 2008 having fallen out of favour at Manchester United, where he made over 350 appearances. He spent two seasons with the Gunners but featured in just 43 games in all competitions. Like other former players, he’s now had his say on Arteta.

The former France international has spoken out in defence of the Spaniard, who he says needs backing from the fans or else the poor form won’t turn around.

“I’m mainly concerned about the fact that many people want change,” he told Sport 1.

“You can’t snap your fingers and produce good results. People have to be patient and support the team and the team manager.

“That’s the only way everything can turn around. Every game is an opportunity; that is the right attitude.

“There are some things that need to be rethought. But it takes a great cohesion to get through this tough time.

“For now, it’s definitely best to give him (Arteta) more time instead of aiming for a quick change.”

Although only three Premier League matches have been played, Arsenal head into this weekend with a crucial, must-win game on their hands.

Three managers who could replace Mikel Arteta at Arsenal We picked three out-of-work managers who Arsenal could appoint as Mikel Arteta's successor if he was to be replaced.

They face Norwich, who are at the bottom of the table with them and only a place above them by virtue of their one goal scored.

If they do lose at the Emirates on Saturday, it’s not out of the question that Arteta could be sacked.

It is not believed that Edu and the rest of Arsenal’s hierarchy are considering an immediate change. That defeat might completely alter their stance, though.

Two Arteta replacements mooted

TEAMtalk revealed on Friday Graham Potter and Thomas Frank are emerging as potential candidates for Arteta’s replacement.

We understand that some within the club have started looking around at potential options, and whilst out-of-work coaches such as Antonio Conte and Eddie Howe are being linked – it is believed Frank and Potter are of interest.

Both Frank and Potter are seen as two of the most highly regarded coaches in Europe having made impressions in England.

Frank successfully guided Brentford into the Premier League last season and has made a good start to life in the top-flight.

Potter took charge of Brighton after impressing with Swansea. He is also winning a lot of plaudits for his style of play.

It is believed the attacking football displayed by Frank and Potter’s teams are something that does impress Emirates chiefs.

