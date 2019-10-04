Former Arsenal favourite drops hint that exit was against his will

Aaron Ramsey has hinted that it was not his decision to leave Arsenal in his first major interview to the English media since joining Juventus.

Ramsey moved to the Serie A champions after his contract at the Emirates Stadium expired in the summer, despite seemingly being open to a renewal.

After scoring his first Juventus goal against Verona in September, Ramsey looks to be settling in in Italy, but has moved to clarify the circumstances surrounding his Arsenal exit in an interview with BBC Sport.

“There was a lot of confusion and a lot of things were up in the air,” said the Wales midfielder. “The decision was made and that was the situation, so I had to look at other options.

“Arsenal are going through a transitional period at the moment. They have many great players and a lot of talent coming through. They are definitely going in the right direction – but my situation now is at Juventus.

“I have an unbelievable opportunity at a massive club. I just want to be part of this now. Hopefully I can help my team-mates and my club achieve some great things on the big stage.”

Injury denied Ramsey the chance to have a final farewell with Arsenal in their unsuccessful Europa League final against Chelsea over the summer, but he is now glad that those issues are behind him.

“I really wanted to finish off with Arsenal and play in the Europa League final. It wasn’t meant to be.

“My next concern was how long it was going to be and how much of the pre-season I was going to get. It was very frustrating. I wanted to hit the ground running.

“But the medical staff here have been brilliant and helped me through. I am feeling good at the moment. I was very proud to get my first goal and played in three matches last week.

“There is still a lot more to improve on but hopefully I can continue to improve and get stronger, get physically better and have a successful season.”

