Former Arsenal, Man Utd striker to hang up his boots

Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin Van Persie has announced that he will likely retire at the end of the current season.

The former Holland frontman is currently playing for Feyenoord, where he made his senior debut aged just 17.

At 35, Van Persie thinks he is ready to call time on his career after admitting he “lost the fun” before returning to his homeland from a spell in Turkey.

“When I have to stop? That is probably at the end of this season,” Van Persie told Dutch publication AD.

“I will be 36 years old and will have been a professional for 18 years. From the age of five, I’ve only been involved in football.

“I also do not believe that my return to Feyenoord has only been successful if we win the title.

“How is it successful? This is actually it, if you look at the whole picture. I had lost the fun. That’s not how I wanted to end, without pleasure. The fun has returned at Feyenoord.

“I want to win as a football player and the cup win was nice, but that is not the measurement between whether it is successful or not.

“I wanted to give something back, share my experiences. I am trying to help my fellow players.

“I see it as broader than just winning a title or not. That is the goal, that is what the club also say, but whether or not we win a title is not decisive for me on whether my return is successful or not.”

Van Persie currently sits 12th on the list of all-time leading Premier League goalscorers with 144, while he won the title with United and the FA Cup with the Gunners.

The best Gunners news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Arsenal Facebook page.