Former Arsenal midfielder Flamini set for Crystal Palace deal

Former Arsenal midfielder Mathieu Flamini is on the verge of joining Crystal Palace, Eagles chairman Steve Parish has revealed.

The 32-year-old has been a free agent after ending his second spell with the Gunners last season, but looks set to benefit from Palace’s failure to land Jack Wilshere on loan on deadline day.

Parish confirmed Flamini underwent a medical at the Selhurst Park club on Wednesday ahead of signing what is understood to be a one-year deal.

“That looks like that will happen, I think,” Parish told TalkSport. “It looks like we’re going to do that.

“He’s a free agent and we’ve got a space in the squad. We’re down to 24 and that’s something we wanted to do.

“He was available and we think he can give us something, with Mile Jedinak going, he can add something.”

Eagles boss Alan Pardew also confirmed his admiration in Flamini earlier in the day, saying: “Mathieu is a player I am looking at, yes. He would give us a bit more experience to winning games.

“I like the fact whenever he played, he played in the big, big games at Arsenal when they needed someone to kind of lead the team over the line and get big results.”