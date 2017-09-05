Former Arsenal, Real Madrid ‘beast’ set for shock Bolton move

Former Arsenal and Real Madrid playmaker Julio Baptista is reportedly set for a shock move to Championship side Bolton.

The 35-year-old will join on a free transfer, subject to Football League approval due to Bolton’s current transfer embargo.

Phil Parkinson’s men are bottom of the Championship table after picking up just two points from their opening five games and have managed to only find the net four times this season.

Baptista, who was known as ‘The Beast’ at the height of his career, scored three Premier League goals in 24 appearances for the Gunners while on loan during the 2006-07 season.

He also won 47 caps for Brazil and most recently played for Orlando City in the MLS. He has been a free agent since November last year.