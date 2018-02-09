Former Arsenal star claims Lacazette is already done with Gunners

Alexandre Lacazette’s Arsenal career is as good as over already, according to former Gunners midfielder Emmanuel Petit.

Arsenal signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a club-record fee of £57.5million from Borussia Dortmund last week, and the Gabon hitman notched on his debut in the 5-1 win over Everton.

Fellow frontman Lacazette, the club’s previous record signing when he joined from Lyon last summer, was an unused sub against the Toffees and Petit believes the future looks bleak for his fellow countryman.

Petit told The Sun: “Lacazette is under massive pressure. He needs to improve or face the exit this summer.

“Aubameyang’s signing tells me it might already be too late. Arsene Wenger’s belief in Lacazette has gone.”

Lacazette has scored just one goal in his last 12 games for the club and ahead of the North London derby, Petit added: “After six months his statistics are not exactly tremendous. Auba is exactly the man Arsenal need.”