Former Arsenal star compares himself to Giroud as he eyes next move

Eduardo da Silva, remember him? After a woeful 12-month stint with Legia Warsaw, the former Arsenal and Croatia striker has been released and is now on the look-out for a new club.

The 35-year-old made 14 appearances for the Polish champions since signing for the club in January 2018. During his time in Warsaw the forward created three assists but failed to score a single goal.

Following his departure, Eduardo spoke to Polish newspaper ‘Super Express’ and compared his experiences to Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud’s.

He said: “When I came here people looked at my surname and knew that in the past I scored a lot of goals. I am sure that this is the first time in my career that I went over 10 games without scoring. It was a big surprise for me.

“I would compare my situation to Olivier Giroud’s at the World Cup. He too didn’t score a single goal yet his side won the tournament.

“My best moment was winning the Polish league title and the cup. But individually, I can’t think of one good moment.”

Eduardo also talked about Legia’s failure to qualify for the Champions League and Europa League which ended with a humiliating defeat to Luxembourg’s F91 Dudelange.

He said: “The biggest problem was qualification for Europe. Before I came to Legia I told the board about my experience and, about my ability to earn the club millions of Euros with one touch – whether that’s a goal or an assist that takes us into Europa or even the Champions League.

“However, Klafuric [former Legia Manager] never gave me a chance in these qualifying games. One manager didn’t see me at all while Sa Pinto [new Legia manager] put me back in the team after one or two training sessions. Soon after though, I was completely left out of the list of players who could play in the league.”

Eduardo is now living in Rio de Janerio and where he aims to rest. The former Croatian international will then look to make his return to football for a club in the Brazilian top flight.